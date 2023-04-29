best movies on hulu

In the past, Hulu was often seen as playing second fiddle to Netflix. However, the tide seems to be turning as Hulu gains momentum and directly competes with Netflix on pricing. While Netflix is known for its vast TV show selection, Hulu boasts an impressive library of award-winning comedy, drama, and reality TV shows.

Hulu has even stepped up to challenge Netflix's dominance in the film industry, with its original documentary Minding The Gap earning a Best Documentary Feature nomination at the 91st Academy Awards. In addition to its original content, Hulu offers a selection of classic movies like The Empire Strikes Back and The American, as well as acclaimed recent releases such as Spencer and Palm Springs. The streaming service is also continuously adding new critically acclaimed movies, including Crush, The United States vs Billie Holiday, and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which have been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

Whether you're a fan of horror, sci-fi, comedy, or drama, Hulu has something for everyone. Check out our list of the best movies currently streaming on Hulu.

1. Door Mouse (2023)

Door Mouse bursts onto the screen with its dynamic energy and unique style, resembling a graphic novel brought to life. The opening credits are just the beginning of a thrilling ride that continues until the very end. When Mouse's burlesque colleague, Doe-Eyes, vanishes without a trace, Mouse takes it upon herself to investigate. However, as she delves deeper into the mystery, she realises that there have been several disappearances in recent months. Mouse enlists the help of her friend Ugly and together they explore the seedy world of burlesque, discovering burgundy wallpaper, weapons, and bizarre sexual fetishes that create a sense of suffocating claustrophobia. With no option to retreat, Mouse and Ugly are forced to press on, uncovering the truth behind the missing girls and the dark secrets that lie behind the curtain. Door Mouse is an enticing film that has captivated audiences and is a definite must-see of 2023.

Release Year: 2023

2023 Genre: Drama

Drama Directed by: Avan Jogia

Avan Jogia Stars: Hayley Law, Keith Powers, Famke Janssen, Donal Logue, Elizabeth Saunders

Hayley Law, Keith Powers, Famke Janssen, Donal Logue, Elizabeth Saunders Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 37m

2. Flux Gourmet (2022)

Flux Gourmet is a uniquely bizarre film that explores life through music composed to examine the significance of food. The story follows a group of art college performers who create "sonic catering" to understand the relationship between food, life, and people through the sounds it creates. While the blender noises are an intriguing aspect of the film, the real substance lies in the characters. Elle (played by Fatma Mohamed) is the leader of the group, controlling the others with an iron fist. Billy (Asa Butterfield) is an aspiring artist struggling to find himself, while Jan (Gwendoline Christie) is a middle-aged woman desperate for companionship. Stones (Makis Papadimitriou), a struggling journalist going through a midlife crisis, completes the group. As they explore the significance of food, they are forced to confront their own desires and what they truly want out of life. The cast delivers exceptional performance, balancing drama, chemistry, and comedy. The tension between the characters explodes onto the stage, resulting in hilarious visuals that perfectly capture the inner turmoil we all experience at times.

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Horror, Comedy

Horror, Comedy Directed by: Peter Strickland

Peter Strickland Stars: Fatma Mohamed, Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Makis Papadimitriou, Ariane Labed

Fatma Mohamed, Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Makis Papadimitriou, Ariane Labed Suitable for: N/A

N/A Run time: 1h 51m

3. Hunt (2022)

Hunt is a thrilling spy movie set in the aftermath of the real-life assassination of South Korean President Park Chung-hee in 1979. The story revolves around two top security officials, Park Pyong-Ho played by Lee Jung-Jae and Kim Jung-Do played by Jung Woo-sung, who are on a mission to track down a possible North Korean mole. Initially, they start off as reluctant allies but their relationship soon turns sour as they both suspect each other of being the leak. The movie showcases a power struggle between the two agents who use their intelligence and brute force to outdo each other while trying to solve the mystery. With its intriguing plot and packed with action and unexpected twists, Hunt adds to the long list of excellent South Korean cinema.

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Thriller, Spy

Thriller, Spy Directed by: Lee Jung-Jae

Lee Jung-Jae Stars: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Nam-gil, Hwang Jung-min

Lee Jung-jae, Jung Woo-sung, Go Yoon Jung, Kim Nam-gil, Hwang Jung-min Suitable for: N/A

N/A Run time: 2h 11m

4. Killing Gunther (2017)

Killing Gunther, marketed as Arnold Schwarzenegger's big return to action stardom, is a film that leaves us questioning why he ever stepped away. The plot follows Blake (Taran Killam), a second-rate assassin who is tired of living in the shadow of the world's greatest hitman, Gunther (Schwarzenegger). In a bid to prove his worth and take over the top spot, Blake hires a camera crew to document his assassination of the number one killer. Knowing he cannot achieve his goal alone, Blake puts together a team of quirky and hilarious assassins, including two insane sisters and a one-armed terrorist. The film takes a personal turn when we discover that Gunther is dating Blake's ex-girlfriend, adding an extra layer of humour to this offbeat action-comedy. Killing Gunther offers explosive action and outrageous humour, making it a must-see for those seeking a unique cinematic experience.

Release Year: 2017

2017 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Directed by: Taran Killam

Taran Killam Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Bobby Moynihan

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Bobby Moynihan Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 32m

5. Boston Strangler (2023)

Attention fans of real-life crime thrillers! Hulu has just released an exclusive series based on one of the most disturbing tales of modern American serial killings. Set in the 1960s, Boston boasts a tough police force and vigilant reporters who keep the city safe and well-informed. However, reporter Loretta McLaughlin (played by Keira Knightley) notices a pattern of violent crimes against women and urges her boss and the police department to investigate. Unfortunately, her concerns are dismissed as the hysteria of a woman. Together with fellow female reporter Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), they embark on a quest to prove their findings, revealing a chilling trail of murder and sexual assault. Their reporting leads to one of the most extensive manhunts in American history.

Release Year: 2023

2023 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Directed by: Matt Ruskin

Matt Ruskin Stars: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian, Chris Cooper, Alessandro Nivola, Morgan Spector, Robert John Burke

Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, David Dastmalchian, Chris Cooper, Alessandro Nivola, Morgan Spector, Robert John Burke Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1 hr 54 m

6. There There (2022)

Andrew Bujalski's film, There There, has been described as high-concept, low-budget, with minimal plot, and maximal character. It was created during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic and reflects the challenges of human isolation. The film comprises six two-character scenes, with no face-to-face interaction between cast members, and was shot entirely on an iPhone by a single cameraman. Despite these limitations, the film is a significant achievement due to its editing, acting, and heartfelt script. There There represents a unique blend of indie filmmaking and one-man theatre, making it an exceptional addition to the movie industry.

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Drama, Comedy

Drama, Comedy Directed by: Andrew Bujalski

Andrew Bujalski Stars: Jason Schwartzman, Molly Gordon, Lili Taylor, Avi Nash, Lennie James, Jon Natchez

Jason Schwartzman, Molly Gordon, Lili Taylor, Avi Nash, Lennie James, Jon Natchez Suitable for: N/A

N/A Run time: 1h 33m

7. Iron Mask (2019)

Kung Fu meets Western fairytales in this action-packed adventure the entire family will enjoy. It’s the 18th century and Russia’s Tsar Peter the Great (Yuri Kolokolnikov) has employed British explorer Jonathan Green (Jason Flemyng) to map the country’s easternmost borders. Expecting just another job, Jonathan instead gets himself entangled in a quest to bring down an evil Chinese sorceress who has summoned dark forces and now threatens to destroy the world. If the clips of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan duking it out aren’t enough to get you excited, then the promise of magic, monsters, and massive set designs surely will.

Release Year: 2019

2019 Genre: Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Kids

Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Kids Directed by: Oleg Stepchenko

Oleg Stepchenko Stars: Jason Flemyng, Xingtong Yao, Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Charles Dance

Jason Flemyng, Xingtong Yao, Jackie Chan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Charles Dance Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 2h 1m

8. The Book Thief (2013)

The film adaptation of Markus Zusak's best-selling novel, The Book Thief, follows the story of Liesel, a German orphan who is taken in by a couple just before World War II begins. Her adoptive father teaches her how to read, which becomes her escape from a friendless existence. However, she cannot ignore the harsh reality of the war and its atrocities. When a Jewish man named Max seeks refuge in their home, Liesel and her parents hide him in their basement. Despite initially being afraid of Max, Liesel discovers a shared love of books and begins to collect and save them from the Nazi bonfires to share with her new friend. The Book Thief is a poignant tale of friendship and survival, set in the midst of the horrors of war, but conveying its lessons in a beautiful and heart-wrenching manner.

Release Year: 2013

2013 Genre: Drama

Drama Directed by: Brian Percival

Brian Percival Stars: Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson, Nico Liersch, Ben Schnetzer, Roger Allam

Sophie Nélisse, Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson, Nico Liersch, Ben Schnetzer, Roger Allam Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 2h 11m

9. The Seat Filler (2004)

Derrick, a struggling law student in need of money, reluctantly takes a job as a seat filler at an awards show alongside his friend E.J. While seated next to famous singer Jhnelle, Derrick tries to explain his situation, but Jhnelle mistakes him for a prominent lawyer and the two hit it off. Caught in a web of lies, Derrick continues to play along in order to pursue his feelings for Jhnelle, causing complications as he falls deeper into his false persona. While not a revolutionary addition to the genre, The Seat Filler showcases the power of a strong ensemble and a well-written script to deliver a heartwarming and comedic film that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Release Year: 2004

2004 Genre: Romance, Comedy

Romance, Comedy Directed by: Nick Castle

Nick Castle Stars: Kelly Rowland, Duane Martin, Shemar Moore, DeRay Davis, Patrick Fischler

Kelly Rowland, Duane Martin, Shemar Moore, DeRay Davis, Patrick Fischler Suitable for: PG-13

PG-13 Run time: 1h 30m

10. Cocaine Cowboys (2007)

Miami, Florida in the 1970s and 80s became a hub of nightlife and money-making opportunities, attracting both legitimate and illegitimate businesses. One such illegal enterprise was the drug trade, as Colombian drug lords sought to replace marijuana with their own product: cocaine. With its newfound popularity, the price of cocaine dropped, making it accessible to a wider range of people. Law enforcement, still focused on targeting marijuana dealers, was ill-equipped to handle the influx of cocaine. This led to a thriving market for cocaine, which in turn led to turf wars between South American gangs vying for control of the lucrative trade. Cocaine Cowboys is a documentary that tells the true story of this era, using police testimonies, news clips, and interviews with former gang members to shed light on the gritty reality of the Florida drug wars, as well as the inspiration behind the movie Scarface.

Release Year: 2007

2007 Genre: Documentary

Documentary Directed by: Billy Corben

Billy Corben Stars: Sam Burstyn, Jon Roberts, Mickey Munday, Alfred Spellman

Sam Burstyn, Jon Roberts, Mickey Munday, Alfred Spellman Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 58m

11. The Drop (2023)

In "The Drop," Anna Konkle and Jermaine Fowler star as a newlywed couple who are contemplating starting a family. However, their plans are derailed when Anna's character, Lex, accidentally drops a friend's baby during a wedding. This incident leaves her questioning whether she is ready to become a mother, while Jermaine's character, Mani, begins to doubt his decision to marry her, as he questions her ability as a parent. The show offers a hilarious and relatable look into modern relationships, blending humour with darker themes. For those seeking a contemporary version of "This is 40," "The Drop" is a must-watch comedy.

Release Year: 2023

2023 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Directed by: Sarah Adina Smith

Sarah Adina Smith Stars: Jermaine Fowler, Anna Konkle, Joshua Leonard, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Jermaine Fowler, Anna Konkle, Joshua Leonard, Jillian Bell, Utkarsh Ambudkar Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 32m5

12. The Tax Collector (2020)

The Tax Collector is a movie that faced negative criticism from critics, but was still well-liked by fans. The film suffered due to its pre-release advertising, which ended up sabotaging its reception. The plot follows the characters of David (played by Bobby Soto) and Creeper (played by Shia LaBeouf), who work as gang enforcers commonly referred to as "tax collectors." They are tasked with maintaining peace in the streets by dispensing their own brand of justice. However, when a new gangster threatens to disrupt their peace, David hesitates to act, allowing their rival to take the upper hand.

While the film has been compared to Training Day, it is not quite on the same level. Nevertheless, The Tax Collector does deliver plenty of shootouts, chase scenes, and over-the-top performances that fans of the crime action genre will appreciate. Ultimately, the movie succeeds in providing the kind of entertainment that audiences expect from this type of film.

Release Year: 2020

2020 Genre: Crime, Action

Crime, Action Directed by: David Ayer

David Ayer Stars: Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, Jose Conejo Martin, George Lopez, Brendan Schaub

Shia LaBeouf, Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, Jose Conejo Martin, George Lopez, Brendan Schaub Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 35m

13. Heat (1995)

Master thief Neil McCauley and his crew become the target of LAPD detective Vincent Hanna after a routine robbery. The game of cat and mouse between them unfolds across Los Angeles, leading to an obsession with each other that consumes them. Hanna's obsession causes him to neglect his family, while McCauley's routine is disrupted by a local woman. The escalating tension leads to a shootout that is considered a groundbreaking moment in cinema history. For those who haven't seen it yet, Heat is available for streaming on Hulu, but it's uncertain how long it will be available. It's widely regarded as the greatest heist film of all time.

Release Year: 1995

1995 Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Directed by: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Stars: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Diane Venora, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Natalie Portman, Danny Trejo, Tom Sizemore, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, Hank Azaria, Jeremy Piven

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Diane Venora, Ashley Judd, Amy Brenneman, Natalie Portman, Danny Trejo, Tom Sizemore, Ted Levine, Dennis Haysbert, Hank Azaria, Jeremy Piven Suitable for: R

R Run time: 2h 50m

14. The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

Despite its crude humour and vulgar scenes, The 40-Year-Old Virgin is a highly significant film of the last twenty years. The story follows Andy Stitzer (played by Steve Carell), a middle-aged employee at an electronics store who has never had sex. When his coworkers discover his secret, they embark on a mission to help him lose his virginity. However, their efforts result in disastrous dates and embarrassing situations, nearly ruining Andy's life. Despite this, Andy ultimately discovers something far more meaningful than just physical intimacy.

This film successfully blends simple humour with expert execution, revolutionising comedy and launching the Apatow era. It also propelled Steve Carell to movie stardom and showcased the comedic talent of Seth Rogan. Words cannot fully capture the heartwarming nature of this film, which manages to find humour and humanity in even the most awkward and uncomfortable situations.

Release Year: 2005

2005 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Directed by: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Stars: Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Catherine Keener, Romany Malco, Leslie Mann, Elizabeth Banks, Kat Dennings, Jonah Hill, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, David Koechner

Steve Carell, Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen, Catherine Keener, Romany Malco, Leslie Mann, Elizabeth Banks, Kat Dennings, Jonah Hill, Mindy Kaling, Kevin Hart, David Koechner Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 56m

15. Liar Liar (1997)

Jim Carrey concluded his series of iconic performances in movies such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, and The Cable Guy with his portrayal of Fletcher Reede, a lawyer and father with a tendency to lie and break promises to his son Max, played by Justin Cooper. In the movie, Max uses his one wish on his birthday to prevent his father from telling any lies for 24 hours, forcing Fletcher to confront his habit of dishonesty and learn to be a better person and father. Liar Liar is a beloved family film that appeals to both children and adults and showcases one of Carrey's most memorable roles.

Release Year: 1997

1997 Genre: Comedy

Comedy Directed by: Tom Shadyac

Tom Shadyac Stars: Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Justin Cooper, Cary Elwes, Anne Haney

Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney, Justin Cooper, Cary Elwes, Anne Haney Suitable for: Pg-13

Pg-13 Run time: 1h 27m

16. Insomnia (2002)

After an investigation into the legality of one of his cases, LAPD Detective Will Dormer (played by Al Pacino) and his partner are sent to a small town in Alaska to assist in a murder investigation and escape the scrutiny of the media. Using his expertise from the big city, Dormer tricks the killer, Walter Finch (played by Robin Williams), into returning to the scene of the crime. However, he makes a mistake and allows Finch to escape unnoticed, resulting in the death of a fellow officer under questionable circumstances. Director Christopher Nolan's mastery of the cat and mouse thriller genre is on full display, utilising the remote Alaskan locations to create an escalating sense of isolation and tension. Williams also delivers a standout performance, drawing inspiration from Pacino and surpassing the legendary actor in several memorable scenes in Insomnia.

Release Year: 2002

2002 Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan Stars: Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Hilary Swank, Maura Tierney, Martin Donovan, Nicky Katt

Al Pacino, Robin Williams, Hilary Swank, Maura Tierney, Martin Donovan, Nicky Katt Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 58m

17. Dual (2022)

Sarah, played by Karen Gillan, is diagnosed with cancer and decides to have a clone made to continue her legacy after her death. However, her cancer goes into remission, and she changes her mind about the clone. Despite her wishes, the clone refuses to be destroyed. The court orders them to compete in a duel to the death to determine who gets to live Sarah's life. To prepare for the fight, Sarah trains to battle a superior version of herself genetically engineered for combat. The film's straightforward and creative concept, along with its outstanding cast, makes Dual an excellent choice for fans of sci-fi, action, or anyone seeking a well-executed movie.

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Sci-Fi, Thriller Directed by: Riley Stearns

Riley Stearns Stars: Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Theo James, Beulah Koale

Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Theo James, Beulah Koale Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 35m

18. The Forgiven (2021)

This intriguing mystery delves into themes of love, loss, sin, hate, and history. The story follows a married couple, David (played by Ralph Fiennes) and Jo Henninger (played by Jessica Chastain), as they embark on a journey to a villa in the Moroccan desert in an attempt to save their faltering relationship. However, their trip takes a tragic turn when they accidentally kill a young boy in a drunken driving incident.

In an effort to hide their crime, the couple bring the boy's body with them to the villa. Their friend Richard Galloway (played by Matt Smith) urges David to confess to the police, but he initially refuses. The next day, David accompanies the boy's father to bury his son, leaving Jo behind at the villa. As time passes, both Jo and David become increasingly suspicious of the grieving father and fear that he may have sinister intentions. They also begin to suspect that Richard may have been aware of the father's plans all along.

Release Year: 2021

2021 Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery Directed by: John Michael McDonagh

John Michael McDonagh Stars: Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, Christopher Abbott, Caleb Landry Jones, Ismael Kanater

Jessica Chastain, Ralph Fiennes, Matt Smith, Christopher Abbott, Caleb Landry Jones, Ismael Kanater Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 57m

19. Crimes of the Future (2022)

Director and writer David Cronenberg delivers his most unsettling story yet with a movie that explores a near-future world where artificial materials dominate. This new reality has led to the emergence of the next phase of human evolution. Saul Tenser, portrayed by Viggo Mortensen, and his partner Caprice, played by Léa Seydoux, are performance artists who have decided to showcase the unusual changes that Saul's body has undergone. Saul's body has become impervious to pain, has extreme healing abilities, and has developed new pleasure centres, which have even transformed the surgical experience into a sexual one. However, a group of radical evolutionists seek to push the boundaries even further. Saul and Caprice are tasked with infiltrating this dangerous group, which forces them to confront their own limitations. As they transform, their views become increasingly uncertain, and they struggle to determine which side is right.

Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Horror, Sci-fi

Horror, Sci-fi Directed by: David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg Stars: Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman Suitable for: R

R Run time: 1h 47m

20. Baby Boy (2001)

Returning to the familiar neighbourhoods and characters that catapulted him to fame, filmmaker and writer John Singleton narrates the tale of Baby Boy, also known as Jody, a young African American man who lacks direction in life. Despite fathering two children from different women, Jody remains unemployed and still lives with his mother, unable to transition into adulthood. Caught between the allure of the streets and the weight of his responsibilities, Jody must make a crucial decision regarding the trajectory of his life before it’s too late. With a star-studded cast and Singleton’s talent for portraying authentic L.A. stories, Baby Boy has become a beloved favourite among fans.

Release Year: 2001

2001 Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Directed by: John Singleton

John Singleton Stars: Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Ving Rhames, Snoop Dogg, Omar Gooding

Tyrese Gibson, Taraji P. Henson, Ving Rhames, Snoop Dogg, Omar Gooding Suitable for: R

R Run time: 2h 10m

