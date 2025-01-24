Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Everything You Missed In Leaked It Ends With Us Shoot Clip; READ

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Justin Baldoni gave the ongoing legal drama between him and Blake Lively a new turn, as his legal team released a BTS video from the film It Ends With Us. In the clip, one could hear a clear conversation between Baldoni and the actress from Green Lantern.

Meanwhile, here's a list of things that you should know about the recently released video.

Blake Lively's claims

In a legal statement, Lively's team mentioned, “[Baldoni] leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘It smells so good’ … When Ms. Lively later objected to this behavior, Mr. Baldoni’s response was, ‘I’m not even attracted to you. '"

As seen in the video

The never-before-seen clip however shows Lively suggesting to make the scene more romantic by "dancing and talking" and not simply staring at each other.

In the meantime, Justin Baldoni is seen smelling her neck asking "Am I getting beard on you today?"

To this Lively's response is, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.” Replying to her, the director says that the tan "smells good," with Lively replying, “Well, it’s not that. It’s my body makeup.”

Advertisement

Baldoni's attorney

In their statement, Justin Baldoni's attorney mentioned, “The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence.”

However, the actress's attorney mentioned that the scene was "improvised" by Baldoni, also adding that the release of the video is the latest stunt of Baldoni's legal team to manipulate the public.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Hollywood Intimacy Coordinator Weighs in on Bombshell Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Video from It Ends With Us Set