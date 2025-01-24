Hollywood Intimacy Coordinator Weighs in on Bombshell Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Video from It Ends With Us Set

Trigger Warning: This article discusses sexual harassment

An intimacy coordinator with Hollywood work experience has weighed in on the bombshell video from the set of It Ends With Us, featuring Blake Lively, and her director-costar amid their ongoing legal feud.

The video, released by the latter’s team, shows footage of a dance scene between the two stars, revealing that the pair were cordial before Lively accused him of sexual harassment.

Mia Schachter, who did not work on the film but has worked on Apple TV’s Lessons in Chemistry, HBO’s Insecure, and FX’s American Crime Story, provided her analysis to The Hollywood Reporter, stating she believes Baldoni did make Lively uncomfortable during the filming of that particular scene.

“The first thing is that he is trying to kiss her, and they clearly haven’t discussed that ahead of time. She keeps pulling away and clearly doesn’t want to do that,” Schachter shared. She added that if an intimacy coordinator had been present, they would have stopped any kissing.

Schachter emphasized that it was Baldoni’s responsibility to ask Lively about the kissing scene instead of proceeding without her input. She claimed Lively pulled back multiple times, but he kept attempting to kiss her again and again.

Schachter found his alleged failure to communicate “pretty damning, both as an actor and director.”

She further opined that she doesn’t think either Baldoni or Lively is lying. “They are disagreeing about things like professionalism, etiquette, what’s appropriate, what’s not, what it means to be an actor,” Schachter said.

Schachter appreciated Lively for keeping the peace during the scene, despite being a powerful actor with every right to speak up against anything that made her uncomfortable.

This comes as Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, made a shocking legal request after Baldoni’s team released the video in question. According to a Tuesday filing, the couple is asking a judge to gag Baldoni’s attorneys, led by Bryan Freedman, in an attempt to prevent them from engaging with the press.

Sources close to Baldoni told Daily Mail that they believe Lively is being unfair with her demand to impose a gag order on Baldoni’s team after she herself defamed him via The New York Times. Baldoni’s allies argue that the controversy has cost the actor three jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars.

