Christopher Walken Reveals He Has Never Owned a Cellphone or Used Email; Here’s How He Watched Severance

Christopher Walken recently opened up about being far removed from the new age of technological advancements. While discussing his Emmy-nominated series Severance, the actor shared a surprising revelation during an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

The Pulp Fiction actor mentioned that his relationship with technology is so nonexistent that he doesn't even own a cell phone. Walken went on to add that he still watches television using a satellite dish placed on the roof of his house.

According to the King of New York actor, Apple had to send him DVD copies of Severance so he could enjoy his work and study his performance in the first season of the thriller drama.

“I don’t have a cell phone. I’ve never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered,” Walken said. He further added that his performance in Severance was a combination of mysterious, funny, and scary.

“Then there was the fact of [series director] Ben Stiller. I was in a play with him 30 years ago, and his mother and father were friends of mine,” Christopher Walken shared. The legendary actor also had kind words for John Turturro, who he has known for the last 40 years.

For those who are unfamiliar, Christopher Walken has even earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in Severance. Besides the highly acclaimed role in the series, Walken was also seen in the Denis Villeneuve blockbuster, Dune.

He played the character of Emperor Shaddam IV in Dune: Part Two. However, upon asking if he will be seen in the future segment of the aforementioned space opera, the actor stated that he has no idea.