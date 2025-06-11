Days of Our Lives Cast Recalls It Was ‘Emotionally Hard’ to Shoot Drake Hogestyn’s Final Scenes Before His Demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussion of death which some readers may find distressing.

The cast of Days of Our Lives recently opened up about the heartbreak of filming John Black’s final scenes, knowing that actor Drake Hogestyn was nearing the end of his life. Hogestyn, who portrayed the beloved character for nearly 40 years, passed away from pancreatic cancer in September 2024, just as production was filming his character’s funeral.

In a recent interview, cast members described the surreal and painful experience of acting out their on-screen goodbyes while coping with Hogestyn’s real-life decline. Eric Martsolf, who played Brady, John’s son, recalled that Hogestyn gave the show his blessing to move forward with the storyline: “Drake knew what he was facing… He graciously said, ‘Yes, let’s do it.’”

What followed was an outpouring of genuine emotion on set. “There was literally zero acting going on during those three days,” Martsolf shared. “Everyone was holding hands to the point where our hands were getting white.”

Martha Madison, who portrayed Belle, said the scenes felt like a shared moment of closure: “We were losing Drake at the same time. We didn’t really have to perform—it was all right there.” She also spoke of her admiration for Hogestyn and how the tribute reflected the impact he had on everyone around him.

With the episodes now airing, Days of Our Lives fans are witnessing a powerful tribute not only to a legendary character but also to the man behind him. As the cast mourned Drake Hogestyn both on and off screen, their performances became a heartfelt send-off to a cherished colleague and friend, honoring his memory in the most meaningful way possible.

