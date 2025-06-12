Days of Our Lives Recap, June 11 Episode: Bo and Hope Return for John’s Emotional Funeral

In the June 11 episode of Days of Our Lives, the town gathered to bid farewell to John Black in a poignant funeral filled with memories, emotions, and heartfelt tributes from those who loved him.

Eric led the funeral service, reflecting on his connection with John, who remained a guiding presence even after the truth about Eric's parentage came out. He shared that Sami couldn't attend but sent a heartfelt letter, thanking John for giving her a beautiful childhood. "He did not, in fact, ruin my life. He made it infinitely better," Sami wrote.

Carrie then shared her memories of growing up in a blended family with John and Marlena. She talked about their 1999 wedding, where each child brought up a flower to symbolize unity, and she recreated that moment. Paul placed a rose on behalf of Sami, while Belle laid daisies, Brady put a sunflower, Eric brought snapdragons, and Carrie offered orchids. Marlena quietly reflected on that memory as each flower was laid down.

Brady stepped up with a mix of humor and emotion, recalling John's unique 'eyebrow expressions' and how they communicated so much. He also honored John's late father, Timothy Robicheaux, saying John finally found peace knowing his roots. Brady closed his speech by calling John the World's Greatest Dad.

Hope and Bo arrive at the funeral to speak

As Eric began to lead the group in prayer, Hope and Bo arrived, apologizing for the late entrance. Bo insisted on being present to honor the man he considered a brother. He recalled their rocky beginnings but said John always led with his heart and compassion. Bo tearfully promised to carry John's memory with him.

Marlena, who didn't plan to speak, read a short poem about the seasons of love and reflected on their nearly 40 years together. She expressed hope that love would carry her through the loss, ending with, "Goodnight, my love."

After the service, Eric invited everyone to continue celebrating John's life at The Brady Pub. Kayla hugged Bo but reminded him he shouldn't have left the hospital. Bo said he wouldn't miss a chance to honor someone who felt like a brother.

Hope, holding John's photo, said she'd miss everything about him. Chanel comforted Johnny, who worried his grandfather would be disappointed in him. Kate and Belle shared quiet goodbyes, and Brady laid down two gondola plates from John and Isabella's past.

Marlena noticed flowers and remembered John bringing her lilacs to work. Kayla told her the gold coin had disappeared, but Marlena accepted it, saying it was a symbol of hope, and that hope was now gone.

