Days of Our Lives Recap, June 10 Episode: John’s Funeral Brings Salem Together and Bo Learns the Truth About His Death

In the June 10 episode of Days of Our Lives, Salem gathers to say goodbye to John Black in a heartfelt and emotional funeral service. At the same time, Bo learns the truth about John's death and fights to go to the funeral.

The service begins with familiar faces arriving at the garden where John’s funeral is being held. Chanel and Tate discuss how the adoption process is going, with Tate admitting they haven't found a match yet. Johnny tells Marlena the livestream is ready for those who couldn’t attend. Marlena asks about his tension with EJ, but Johnny chooses to focus on honoring John, calling him a good and honorable man.

Nearby, Steve and Abe reflect on their adventures with John and how deeply they trusted him. Eric then calls for the ceremony to begin, but Rachel gets upset, saying she’s not ready to say goodbye. Marlena comforts her by giving her John’s Mickey Mantle card, hoping it will help her remember her grandfather fondly.

Brady prepares to take Rachel home, but Tate and Ari offer to handle it. Brady joins Marlena, Belle, and Carrie in the front row, while Eric begins the service with a prayer and comforting words. Kate quietly slips in next to Roman. Eric reads a passage about courage and love, qualities John had in abundance.

Shawn arrives and takes the last seat, offering Belle a soft smile as she wipes her tears. Brady then performs “Amazing Grace,” joined by the mourners through their tears.

Abe, Steve, and Shane deliver joint remarks, remembering John’s different roles in their lives. They describe him as a loyal friend, a hero, and someone who never let go of those in his circle.

Bo learns the news and wants to attend

Meanwhile, Hope surprises Bo with an outdoor picnic to show her love. But the mood shifts when she tells him about John’s death. Bo is devastated and wants to attend the funeral, despite still being in recovery. Hope and his doctor advise him to stay put, reminding him of the risks. Bo remains frustrated but listens to their concern.

Roman and Kayla speak on behalf of their family. Roman expresses gratitude for John’s love and the way he helped raise his children. Kayla calls John a brother by heart and one of the best men she’s known.

Belle remembers her father as someone who made her feel safe, whether rescuing Eric from Stefano or offering advice. She speaks about his sense of humor and says she’ll find time to laugh, just as he would want.

Paul gives the final speech, recalling how baseball helped them bond when he learned John was his father. He jokes about accidentally hitting John with a baseball but ends with a touching message: John made him feel loved, and he wishes he had more time with him. Looking at John’s photo, Paul says, “I love you, Dad. I can’t wait to play another game of baseball with you again.”

