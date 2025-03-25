Box Office: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone dominates Max's 2024 streaming records; Here's how the film fared theatrically

Harry Potter still has audiences under its spell after all these years. Despite recurring debates around its creator, the franchise remains a cultural powerhouse, captivating the masses worldwide.

Why are we suddenly talking about Harry Potter, you ask? Well, we recently came across the streaming figures for the first installment in the series and thought it would be a great idea to take our readers on a nostalgia trip. But first, check out the streaming data forming the base of this piece.

According to Collider, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone clocked in over 40 million views on Max, enchanting nearly 20 percent of Warner Bros. Discovery’s subscriber base. These figures, extracted from Digital-i’s British streaming exports list, reveal just how enduring people’s love for Hogwarts is.

The insight, covering key territories such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, paints a clear picture of fans’ unwavering loyalty to the Boy Who Lived.

Philosopher’s Stone, debuting in 2001, grossed USD 974 million worldwide, with USD 317 million coming from the domestic market and USD 657 million from international territories. For those unversed, the film introduces Daniel Radcliffe as the orphaned titular character who enrolls in the school of wizardry and uncovers unsettling secrets about his lineage and the evil that haunts the magical world. Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Tom Felton also starred in the beloved eight-movie saga, which has a collective box office haul of USD 7.7 billion.

Philosopher’s Stone wasn’t the only Harry Potter film captivating the earlier-mentioned faction of viewers. The Goblet of Fire also cracked the top 10, further cementing the franchise’s dominance.

Beyond Hogwarts, British content as a whole had an impressive streaming presence last year, with U.S. viewers alone consuming an astonishing 633 million hours of media. While WB can celebrate Harry Potter’s continued command, Netflix still holds the crown when it comes to overall viewership statistics.

Leading the charge for the streaming giant was Fool Me Once, Harlan Coben’s thriller, amassing a jaw-dropping 650 million views outside the U.K., capturing over 42 percent of the platform’s audience. Other British titles that were appreciated by entertainment buffs included Baby Reindeer, One Day, The Gentlemen, and more.

Have you checked out Netflix’s latest rage Adolescence yet? If yes, do share your opinions with us!