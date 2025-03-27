Dua Lipa and Troye Sivan’s Duet Physical to Be Released at Midnight, Days After Singer’s Surprise Performance – Find Out More

Dua Lipa has announced the release of her new single Physical featuring Troye Sivan. The pop star, who is currently on her Radical Optimism tour, took to social media to share the news of the much-awaited track with Sivan.

On March 27, Lipa celebrated the fifth anniversary of her album Future Nostalgia. She posted a carousel of photos and videos from the tour, including a snapshot of the cover art for Physical, featuring her and Sivan.

"To celebrate this massive milestone in my life, I'm sharing a version of 'Physical' that @troyesivan and I worked on together years ago," she captioned the post. She expressed her excitement, saying the release couldn't have come at a better time, and confirmed that Physical would be out at midnight tonight.

Marking this milestone, the Levitating singer thanked her fans for the memories. She expressed gratitude to her “lucky stars” for the gift and power of music, which allows her to connect with herself and her fans “time and time again.”

On March 22, the One Kiss singer surprised fans during her fourth show in Melbourne by bringing Sivan on stage. The duo delivered an unforgettable performance of his Grammy-nominated single Rush.

They also performed the unreleased remix of their song Physical, from her Future Nostalgia album. After performing their set, the duo popped up to the front row of the audience and tasked one of the concertgoers with something important – to leak their unreleased single.

“Are we trusting you to leak it?” she asked one of the fans while passing a neon USB flash drive with the track on it. The TikTok user @caitlyn_cantwell posted the full song on her account and wrote, “I had the absolute pleasure to listen to this for the first time.”

She revealed that the pop star duo assigned her with the task and she simply obliged. The video of Lipa and Sivan handing over the pen drive has since gone viral.