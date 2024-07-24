‘Everything's Good': Serena Pitt And Joe Amabile Offer Insight Into Married Life After Bachelor In Paradise

Two years into their marriage, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile still seem to be in their honeymoon phase. The couple, who met on the popular ABC Network reality television show Bachelor in Paradise season 7, recently opened up about their blissful married life.

While attending their close friend Jill Zarin’s luxury luncheon to support the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust at the Southampton Inn in New York on July 20, the couple spoke about how “chill” their marriage is. The trust contributes to cancer research after Zarin’s husband’s passing due to thyroid cancer. Let’s check out what the couple had to say.

Everything’s ‘good’ and ‘chill’ in Serena Pitt And Joe Amabile's marriage

During an interaction with PEOPLE at the luncheon, 26-year-old Pitt shared, “You know what? It's really same old, same old. It's crazy to think that it's been three years since we got engaged.” She told the outlet that their marriage life is “good” and that they continue to live in New York.

Echoing the same, the 38-year-old The Bachelorette alum said, “Everything's good. It's very chill, which is good.” Pitt agreed to the same and explained that she thinks if anyone’s married life is described as chill, it is actually a good thing.

Talking about their wedding day, Pitt said it was “obviously the best day of our lives” and described it as “magical.” She continued, “We're creeping up on one year from it.”

Serena Pitt And Joe Amabile's relationship

Amabile and Pitt met for the first time on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in August 2021. In the reality show, former Bachelor contestants return for another chance at finding love.

While Amabile initially had second thoughts about returning and kept trying to go home, he abandoned the idea when he started dating Pitt. During the premiere episode of that season, he confessed that he had already begun to develop feelings for Pitt, which made him stay on the show.

In the season finale, the duo got engaged in June 2021. Less than a year later, they moved in together in New York City in April 2022 and got married in October of that same year. They also had an official wedding ceremony the following year, in September 2023.