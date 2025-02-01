Family Guy Comes Forth With Parody of Top Gun as Seen in Exclusive Sneak Peek: READ

Everyone is waiting for the new episodes of Family Guy. Meanwhile, a sneak peek launched by the makers of the series teases a famous action movie in its word class and highly acclaimed parodies.

The Fox animated series will begin with the remainder of its 23rd season soon with a parody of Top Gun. For those who do not know, the film happens to be a 1986 action film starring Tom Cruise.

As seen in the sneak peek, the patriarch of the series, Family Guy, Peter, who is voiced by creator Seth MacFarlane, is seen playing the role of Tom Cruise’s Maverick. He even gets romantic with Charlie, a character that was portrayed by Kelly Mcgillis in the original film.

As we move forward, the character of Peter is then even seen serenading her in the bar, just as the Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol actor was seen doing in the movie.

It is still unclear whether the lead animated character, Peter, would be singing the Righteous Brothers' ballad, You've Lost That Loving Feeling, as Tom Cruise's Maverick does in the 1986 film. However, it isn't a surprise to see Peter’s wife Lois playing the character of Charlie in the upcoming parody.

For those who do not know, the voice of Lois has been given by Alex Borstein. Moreover, to make the episode even more intriguing, the son Stewie, who is again voiced by MacFarlane, is seen in the parody, playing a role that looks very similar to Val Kilmer’s Iceman.

In case you have not watched the classic, Top Gun, Val Kilmer’s Iceman was shown to be a foe of Cruise’s Maverick in the movie. Another highly intriguing scene in the parody happens to be the beach volleyball match, with sunscreen and shades.

The new season of Family Guy will premiere on February 16, 2025.