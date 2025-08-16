Did Justin Bieber Ghost Lewis Capaldi After ‘Super Night’ Together? Singer Reveals Truth to Story

Lewis Capaldi has been friends with many of his fellow musicians, but Justin Bieber was not on the list until the night he met the Baby crooner at Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles party.

The singer was one of the attendees of the “swanky” party, alongside many A-list celebrities, artists, and Bieber. During his recent appearance on Capital Breakfast, the Someone You Loved singer revealed that he is sure Justin did not know who he was.

However, the musician, who released his seventh album, SWAG, came upto the Scottish native, and the duo went on to have a great evening together. While Capaldi thought that he was now friends with the musician, the next morning was a complete plot twist.

Lewis Capaldi’s night out with Justin Bieber

While sitting down for a conversation with the podcast host, Lewis Capaldi opened up about Bieber approaching him at Kylie Jenner’s party. He said, “Bieber comes over to me and he’s like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ And I’m like ‘you don’t know who I am; you don’t know my name.’”

The singer added, “And he’s like, ‘of course I do; it’s Lewis Capaldi,’ and I and Bieber have this super night, this really lovely evening together—we didn’t spend the night together, but we hung out—and I and the Biebs are going to be best pals; this is huge.”

Furthermore, the musician shared that, thinking now he is great friends with Bieber, he texted the Grammy-winning singer the next morning. In the message, Capaldi wrote to the dad of one, “‘just wanted to jump on Bro, and say last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang with you, such a dude’ all this stuff.”

While he expected a hyped-up response from the Peaches singer, the latter liked the message but never sent out a reply. “Bieber aired me,” said Lewis.

On the work front, Lewis Capaldi released his new track, Survive, which is quite loved by the listeners. As for Bieber, the musician dropped his new album, SWAG, with 20 tracks, last month.

