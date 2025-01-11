From Critics Choice Awards To Late Night TV: Major Hollywood Events Canceled Due to L.A. Wildfires
From the 2025 Critics Choice Awards to The Last Showgirl premiere, find out the list of all major Hollywood events canceled due to the devastating L.A. wildfires.
Hollywood events and productions are greatly affected, leading to cancellations due to the raging L.A. wildfires. The devastating Los Angeles wildfires fueled by fierce winds force evacuations and disrupt events and productions in Hollywood.
Pacific Palisades, Eaton Canyon, San Fernando Valley, and Riverside County have fires impacting several communities that destroyed homes. Several of the most high-profile events have been rescheduled, including the Critics Choice Awards, the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, and the BAFTA Tea Party. Movies such as The Last Showgirl, Back in Action, and others will not receive a premiere.
Here's a list of major Hollywood events canceled due to L.A. wildfires:
Television productions such as Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Doctor Odyssey, Hacks, and Abbott Elementary, among many others, have halted filming due to safety concerns. Late-night shows like Jimmy Kimmel Live and After Midnight have paused production as well.
Among major events, the GALECA Dorian Film Awards and the Mammoth Film Festival have been rescheduled to February 2025. The 2025 Critics Choice Awards, American Cinematheque’s Tribute to the Crafts Awards, Academy Award Nominations, AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, and Writers Guild's annual WGA Awards Nominations have all been rescheduled.
The in-person presentation of nominations for the 2025 SAG (Screen Actors Guild) Awards, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Tea Party, and Donna Langley Celebratory Toast, as well as premieres of The Last Showgirl, The Pitt, the Robbie Williams biopic Better Man, JLo's Unstoppable, and many others are canceled.
At a time of such adversity, Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin have also refrained from continuing their comic tour in Florida.
