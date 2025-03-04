Gene Hackman Death: What Happened to Actor and His Wife’s 2 Surviving Dogs After Their Unexpected Demise? Find Out

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their three dogs were mysteriously found dead at their New Mexico home. Their bodies were discovered on Wednesday, February 26, and an investigation is ongoing to determine the precise cause of death.

When deputies searched Hackman and Arakawa’s property, they found two other dogs alive and unharmed. A news release from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on February 27 that the pets were safe.

"The Santa Fe County Animal Control Division worked with the family to ensure the safety of the two dogs," the statement read. According to People magazine, the canines are currently residing with a family friend of the deceased couple.

A search warrant affidavit reviewed by the outlet stated that one of the dogs was discovered running loose on the property, while the other was found beside Arakawa’s body in the bathroom. Meanwhile, the deceased German Shepherd was found just a few feet away from Arakawa.

Following the couple’s tragic deaths, friends shared memories of them and spoke about their dedication to their pets. Daniel and Barbara Lenihan told People magazine that Hackman and his wife were “very responsible” pet parents.

Friends of the late couple revealed that the Superman actor and Arakawa always rescued German Shepherds and were devoted to their dogs.

The causes of their deaths have yet to be determined, as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to The French Connection actor’s pacemaker data, he had likely been dead for nine days before his and his wife’s bodies were discovered, as reported by People. Initially, authorities ruled out signs of foul play, but the case has since become more complicated than anticipated.

Hackman and Arakawa had been married since 1991 and lived a low-key life in Santa Fe after the actor’s retirement from Hollywood in 2004.