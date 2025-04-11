General Hospital April 10 Episode Recap: Natalia’s Confession Stuns Sonny; Tracy Issues Warning

Natalia’s confession blows up Sonny’s mind in the latest episode of General Hospital. The episode kicked off with Natalia about her reveal her secret–– her connection to Port Charles’ mysterious crime boss Sidewall. When Sonny asked, “What’s your connection to Sidwell?” Natalia is stunned.

This news would change their entire friendly dynamic. On the contrary, Sonny could leverage the information and ask Natalia to spy on Sidewell. Why? Because he suspects that the incident in his penthouse, which almost blew away the property, could be Sidewell’s dirty work.

Elsewhere, Jordan shares her plans with Laura. The former is wary of Sidewell, who pretends to be a businessman but is actually a crime warlord operating under a facade. Jordan, who’s the law enforcer of the Port Charles teaming with Laura, the mayor of the city, hints at a serious takedown in the future.

Meanwhile, Vaughn briefed Josslyn about her new assignment, who’s already moved from training at the WBS to handling major tasks. Her assignment involves none other than Sidewell. The WBS has been operating to dismantle the crimelord’s operation.

Josslyn is tasked to get close and form a friendship with Eloi Sidewell and possibly get some intel on their family’s inner workings. Lastly, Tracy Quartermaine issued a warning against one of the employees.

Tracy’s target has always been Drew, and the latter continues to defile her orders. The latest episode proved that the battle between Drew and Tracy is still going strong. Stay tuned for more updates!