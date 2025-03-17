General Hospital March 17 Episode Recap: Did Chase Find the Truth About His Wife Brook’s Secret Child? DEETS

In the March 17 episode of General Hospital, Chase’s world is rocked after learning about Brook Lynn’s secret. He knew that his wife had given up a child about 20 years ago, but to find out that his friend and business partner, Dante, was the father certainly shocked Chase to his core.

Elsewhere, Carly gets caught in a dangerous situation. She’s been keeping shady company lately. In the previous episode, she got over her overthinking state of mind and reconnected with Brennan on another level.

However, she’s unaware of the dangerous waters that Brenann traverses through. He was revealed to be a spy who had tons of menacing enemies. As a result, the Metro Court co-owner finds herself in a life-or-death situation.

Could this be her wake call for her to stay away from Brennan? Or will she keep embracing her newly-found, nonchalant attitude? Valentin has been on the lookout for Brennan for a while and finally caught a hold of him. They knew things would escalate quickly, but nobody thought Carly would become collateral damage.

With Charlotte back in Port Charles, Jason turned his attention to Sonny. The pair brainstormed the recent events in the town to figure out who could be behind it. They discuss the mobster and suspect Sidwell to be the culprit who burned down the penthouse.

Elsewhere, Trina was happy to celebrate her birthday until a gift from Emma sent her into a Spencer spiral. The grief-stricken Trina ends up leaving the surprise party early. But later, a gift from Kai lifts her mood as they adjust to their new-found relationship.