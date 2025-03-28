General Hospital March 27 Episode Recap: Jason Grows Suspicious; Felicia Confronts Sasha

Felicia puts Sasha on the spot in the latest episode of General Hospital! Sasha has been keeping a secret to her chest for a while – the real father of the child she's carrying. While everyone presumed Jason to be the dad, it was revealed to be Michael who got her pregnant after a drunken one-night stand.

As if there aren't 'who's the father' dilemmas on the show, here's another one. Lately, Felicia has been confronting people and dropping truth bombs one after another. After giving an earful to Carly for bringing Brennan back into her life despite everything that transpired last week.

Felicia's next target was none other than Sasha! In the recent episode of the soap drama, she puts Sasha on the spot, likely to make her spill the secret of her child's paternity. Will Sasha cave to the pressure or manage to escape the situation?

Elsewhere, Jason grew suspicious of Carly's intentions with Jack Brennan. The last time he saw her, he warned her not to go back into Brennan's arms even after she almost died of polonium poisoning because of him. However, Brennan and Carly get back together despite Jason's warning, and it appears he's getting closer to the truth.

Lucky surprises Elizabeth and is focused on his ex-wife, making things right with her. The romantic reunion was one of the highlights of the episode. Meanwhile, Alexis and Ric have a serious confrontation. They are two high-powered attorneys and former partners who also share their daughter, Molly.

Alexis had been maintaining her distance from Ric, but why did she call upon him out of the blue in the latest episode of the CBS sudser? Stay tuned for more updates!