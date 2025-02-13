General Hospital Spoilers: Will Jason Take Down Cyrus for Good?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, February 13, 2025: Tensions Rise as Port Charles Faces New Threats.
In Thursday's episode of General Hospital Jason Morgan makes a bold promise to Sonny Corinthos as chaos brews in Port Charles. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri’s career is on the line, Molly Lansing-Davis’ temper explodes, and Ava Jerome faces a heartbreaking realization.
At the PCPD, Anna Devane delivers a harsh ultimatum to Dante—leave now, or risk losing his job forever. With no other choice, Dante may be forced to walk away. Meanwhile, Harrison Chase questions Elizabeth Baldwin about Jason’s clash with Cyrus Renault, hoping for evidence that could help put Cyrus back behind bars.
Ava Jerome is stunned when Ric Lansing insists on keeping their romance under wraps. As her lawyer, Ric claims secrecy is necessary for her custody battle, but Ava can’t help but feel rejected. Elsewhere, Ric voices his concerns to Elizabeth about Cyrus’ growing threat—though Liz may be in deeper than she realizes.
Jason meets with Sonny to catch up after his cardiologist visit, assuring him he’s got his back no matter what. But Sonny, feeling the pressure from both Cyrus and Jenz Sidwell, warns that “something’s gotta give.” Meanwhile, Kristina Corinthos-Davis shares alarming updates with Alexis Davis, fearing that Danny Morgan may be in danger after his confrontation with Cyrus.
Molly’s anger erupts as she places the blame for a major problem squarely on someone’s shoulders. As tensions rise, Cody Bell might step in as an unexpected hero. He also issues an apology—possibly to both Sasha and Molly—just as Sasha grapples with shocking new developments.
With Jason on high alert, Sonny on edge, and tensions reaching a boiling point, Port Charles is set for a dramatic showdown. Will Jason take matters into his own hands and eliminate Cyrus once and for all? Stay tuned to General Hospital to find out.