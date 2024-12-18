How Will Sean Diddy Combs Spend Christmas in Jail Before His May 2025 Trial? Sources Weigh In

After voluntarily giving up all efforts to secure bail until his May 2025 trial on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is set to spend Christmas in jail.

It will be a Christmas unlike any other for the Bad Boy Records founder, who will spend the holiday behind the bars of Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center. According to an Us Weekly source, who spoke to the outlet for its latest cover story, despite missing the luxuries and, most importantly, the company of his family, the disgraced music mogul is trying to maintain a 'positive' attitude.

Good for Diddy to stay calm, we surmise, as he probably has a lot to figure out regarding his future legal actions.

Combs is a dad to Quincy, 33; Justin, 30; Christian, 26; Chance, 18; twins D’Lila and Jesse, who turn 18 on December 21; and Love, 2 years old. “The holidays will be especially hard for the family without their father,” the source added.

Besides the aforequoted anonymous source, Us Weekly also spoke to prison consultant Sam Mangel for their Diddy Christmas story, who revealed that the prison walls of MDC aren’t very festive this time of year.

Mangel shared that although the authorities aren’t allowed to do much for the inmates during the Christmas season, the prison rulebook does ease some regulations to help them enjoy the festivity. For instance, visitors are allowed in groups of up to four, but they are limited to 30 minutes with their loved ones. Phone calls are also permitted, with a maximum of 15 minutes, to enable prisoners to connect with their families and friends.

“When their family leaves, inmates become very solemn,” highlighted Mangel. “It becomes very depressing.”

A former inmate who was incarcerated in the ‘90s and early 2000s told the magazine that back in the day, inmates were given goody bags as Christmas presents while serving their sentence or awaiting trial behind bars. He recalled receiving items like Reese’s candy, coffee, and powdered drink mixes during his imprisonment. If Diddy is in luck, he might get the holiday hamper too.

On the outside, the Grammy winner's family is reported to be doing well, with his children being cared for by one of his close friends in Florida. His mother, Janice, who is based in Los Angeles, reportedly visits her grandchildren often and provides great emotional support.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He abandoned efforts to secure bail until his trial after being denied release on three separate occasions by different judges since his September 16 detention. The judges ruled that they believed he could use his celebrity status to tamper with evidence and influence victims if let out.

