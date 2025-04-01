Hugh Jackman Supporting Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds or Justin Baldoni in Legal Drama? Source Says, ‘100 Percent on...’

Hugh Jackman is fully backing his close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in their legal battle with It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. After Blake filed a lawsuit in December 2024 accusing Baldoni of inappropriate behavior on set, the conflict has escalated, with Baldoni now suing both Blake and Ryan, alongside the New York Times, accusing them of a smear campaign.

A source close to Jackman revealed exclusively to In Touch that the actor, who has been a longtime friend of the couple, is committed to supporting them through this difficult time. "If this actually goes all the way to court and Hugh is forced to take the stand, there’s no question he will step up," the insider shared. "At this point, Ryan is like a brother to him, and he will have his back no matter what it takes."

The legal dispute, which has already drawn in Taylor Swift, has led to speculation that Jackman may be deposed to testify about Ryan's activities during the filming of It Ends With Us, when he was also collaborating with Hugh on Deadpool 3and Wolverine. Despite the looming threat of being deposed by Baldoni's legal team, a second source confirmed that Hugh has no problem with this. "He’s got no doubt about Ryan and Blake’s conduct and is 100 percent on their side," they said.

Advertisement

The tension surrounding the lawsuit has been intense, with both sides preparing for trial. In addition to Blake’s initial claims against Baldoni’s on-set behavior, Justin has accused the couple of orchestrating a public relations campaign to ruin his reputation.

With Hugh Jackman now stepping in to support his friends, the legal drama is only set to intensify. The actor's commitment to defending Blake and Ryan has made it clear that he’s ready to stand by them through whatever comes next, and he is determined to show his unwavering support in this challenging time.

ALSO READ: It Ends With Us: Did Author Colleen Hoover’s Reputation Suffer Amid Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni Legal Battle? Expert Reveals