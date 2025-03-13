Why is Hugh Jackman’s Name Being Dragged in It Ends With Us Co-stars Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Drama? Report

The legal drama between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni seems to involve more than just their names. Along with the actress’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Taylor Swift; Hugh Jackman's name has also reportedly come up in the matter. According to a source, Jackman maybe deposed during the upcoming trial, per The Tribune.

According to the outlet, an insider shared, “Hugh will be deposed if this goes to trial. There is no way that he cannot."

As per the report, Baldoni’s legal team is eagerly looking to uncover Reynolds' actions during the production of It Ends With Us, as Jackman had many private interactions with both Reynolds and Lively at that time.

It should also be noted that The Greatest Showman actor appeared alongside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at the New York City premiere of It Ends With Us. He reportedly also played a crucial role in promoting the film with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star.

Apart from Jackman, Taylor Swift has also seemingly found herself entangled in the matter, as her name was mentioned in legal documents from both parties, per The Tribune.

The Grammy-winning artist is reportedly expected to answer questions under oath. Speculation about the songstress’s alleged involvement in pressuring Baldoni to revise the script has also been circulating, per the outlet.

For the unversed, Lively and Swift have been close friends for many years and have openly spoken about their bond.