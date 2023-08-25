'I'd prefer to spend life with her': When Nick Jonas picked Demi Lovato to marry over Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus

In the realm of celebrity gossip, rumors and speculations often take center stage, and there was a time when the air was buzzing with anticipation about the romantic future of none other than Nick Jonas. The year was 2015, a time when Nick Jonas was a beloved heartthrob and his relationships were a subject of immense curiosity. Let's take a trip down memory lane and revisit a playful game that had fans and media abuzz with excitement.

The game that ignited curiosity

Back in January 2015, the charismatic musician Nick Jonas sat down for an interview with Britain's Capital FM. In what would become a widely discussed segment, Nick was asked to play a game that had many fans on the edge of their seats. The options were Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus – three fellow pop stars who shared a history with Nick, whether as friends or as more.

Surprising choices that set hearts aflutter

What Nick Jonas said during that interview left many fans surprised and intrigued. When faced with the choice of whom he would marry, Nick's response was Demi Lovato. He attributed this choice to their sibling-like friendship and the comfort they found in each other's company. His words sparked a wave of speculation, with people wondering if this might be a hint at something deeper between the two friends.

Navigating a Complex History

As the game continued, Nick faced a challenging decision. Having dated both Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus in the past, he found himself in an amusingly awkward situation. His honesty about the discomfort he felt was endearing. In the end, he chose to hypothetically share a kiss with Selena and leave Miley behind, citing a genuine affection for both of them.

From Rumors to Reality

Now, fast-forward to the present day. Fans who remember that playful interview might find themselves smiling at how things have unfolded since then. Nick Jonas, who once playfully entertained questions about his potential marriage to fellow pop stars, has since found a deep and lasting love in the arms of actress and former Miss World, Priyanka Chopra. The two tied the knot in a series of lavish ceremonies, sealing their love story amidst family and friends.

