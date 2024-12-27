John Stamos Auditioned to Play the Grinch in the 2000 Blockbuster; Says He Was a 'Allergic’ To The Heavy Prosthetics Used

John Stamos almost played the Grinch in the 2000 blockbuster holiday film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. On December 23, the actor made an appearance on the ‘Tis The Grinch Holiday Podcast and revealed the reason he had to step back from the role, which went on to become iconic in pop culture.

"Hey, you know, I have something. Here's an interesting fact you don't know about me," he told SNL cast member James Austin Johnson, who was dressed as the devious green character for the Christmas special podcast.

Stamos revealed that the character in the adaptation of Dr. Seuss' 1957 children's book required heavy prosthetics, which he was allergic to. "I was originally going to play you in the movie that Jim Carrey got. Did you know that? I went to the makeup test, and I was allergic to, you know, all the prosthetics," Stamos shared.

The role eventually went to Jim Carrey and earned him a Golden Globe nomination. When the Full House actor asked the cynical character (Johnson) whether he liked Carrey’s portrayal, the Grinch quipped that the Mask actor was brought to him for consulting.

"I was a little triggered walking around the set," the Grinch jokingly added about seeing Carrey dressed as the character. "You're walking around, but you know that you're on a soundstage in freaking Burbank. It's like, it's a little eerie," he said.

The movie premiered in 2000, was a massive hit at the box office, and earned three Academy Award nominations, winning one for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. Carrey made his return to the big screen after a long break with Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

While promoting the film, the actor admitted that he’d love to reprise his role from the Christmas favorite movie. However, he would only consider it if he could avoid the strenuous makeup process he endured during the original transformation.

"The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process," he told ComicBook at the time. Now, with advancements in technology, he hopes for a more liberating experience while playing the character.