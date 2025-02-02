King Charles Pays His Condolences to DC Plane Crash Victims; Says ‘I Have Been Profoundly Shocked’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

King Charles paid his condolences to the DC plane crash victims that took place in the States earlier this week. The monarch released a statement sharing his profound sadness and paying his condolences to those who lost their lives in the tragic accident.

He went on to pay particular tributes to the first responders who acted swiftly to ensure less damage took place.

In his statement, the head of state shared, “My family and I have been profoundly shocked and saddened by the dreadful news of the tragic air accident in Washington, D.C., which has led to such a devastating loss of life.”

Further in the documents released by the Buckingham Palace, His Majesty claimed, “Our hearts and our special thoughts are with the people of the United States and our deepest possible sympathy goes to the families and loved ones of all the victims.”

To end the message, the monarch shared that he would “like to pay a particular tribute to the emergency responders who acted so quickly to this horrendous event” and signed the statement as Charles R.

Meanwhile, the King of England has close ties with the United States and paid a visit to attend former President George W. Bush’s funeral in 2018.

As for the future visits, the King has not yet announced anything that could be up in the schedule, considering his battle with cancer. Apart from the King, many athletes from the skating community too paid their condolences. Olympians Tara Lipinski and Adam Rippon paid tributes on social media platforms.

They mentioned that “When you find out you know some of the people on the plane, it's... even a bigger blow.”

As per the reports, all the travelers in the plane passed away following the crash.