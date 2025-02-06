Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Regrets Leaving 'Soulmate' Alone in Argentina; Reveals Having 'Separate Lives'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Kate Cassidy, the girlfriend of the late One Direction singer Liam Payne, broke down while talking about his last days for the first time since his death. The singer, 31, passed away after falling off a balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on October 16, 2024.

Cassidy opened up about her sadness and memories during an exclusive interview with The Sun on February 5, more than three months after Liam's untimely death. The 25-year-old had spent the last days before his death vacationing with Payne, appearing in some of his final Snapchat posts.

Reflecting on the days they spent together before she decided to leave him and return home, she told the outlet, "I had a responsibility; we had a responsibility. We had our dog, and obviously, I never, ever thought this event would occur."

Cassidy described Payne's death as a surprise and a tragic loss. Even though they sometimes separated for travel purposes, she never thought their relationship would end in such a way. She confessed that his absence was still difficult to fathom.

"We did have our own separate lives — this wasn’t the first time we had traveled separately. I just never thought this would have happened, that it would turn out the way it did. It still doesn’t feel fully real to me that he’s not here," she said.

The 25-year-old marveled at how Payne would live on in her thoughts, recalling him as an altruistic, honest person who profoundly touched her life. She considered their connection truly unique and saw him as someone with whom everything shared was both joyous and authentic.

"From the moment I met Liam, I genuinely believed we were soulmates. He was the most humble, charming, normal person you could ever hope to come across, and genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life," Cassidy added.

According to the outlet, Cassidy wished she had not left Liam in Argentina to return home. She said, "Love is so optimistic, and you just hope that everything will work out in the end. Obviously, if I knew, if I could see into the future, I would never have left Argentina."

On Instagram, Kate Cassidy explained her reasons for speaking about her relationship with Liam Payne, hoping people would better understand her grief. She had previously posted a heartfelt note describing the immense pain she had been experiencing since her partner's passing.