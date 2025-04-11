Exploring Lady Gaga’s Box Office Journey: From A Star Is Born to Joker Folie à Deux

Lady Gaga is as impressive an actress as she is a singer. Over the years, the multi-hyphenate has appeared in notable films that showcased her acting chops. From the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born to her later turn in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga’s screen presence continues to command attention globally.

Her 2018 breakout as a leading actress came with A Star Is Born, a musical drama she also co-wrote and scored. The film was a runaway hit, grossing a staggering USD 436 million worldwide, with USD 215 million coming from domestic markets and USD 221 million from overseas. Its success not only introduced Gaga as a serious actor but also scored her an Academy Award, though not for acting, but for music.

In 2021, Gaga returned to the big screen in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, portraying Patrizia Reggiani in a performance that garnered widespread acclaim. While the film didn’t reach the heights of A Star Is Born, it still brought in USD 153 million globally, with USD 53 million of that from domestic trade. For a crime drama released amid the COVID-19 pandemic era, House of Gucci proved to be a respectable performer.

Her latest outing in 2024’s Joker: Folie à Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix has further cemented her place in Tinseltown. Despite being a darker, niche musical psychological thriller, the film earned USD 207 million worldwide, including USD 58 million domestically and USD 149 million internationally, confirming Gaga’s ability to draw crowds in unconventional roles.

Earlier in her acting career, Gaga made a brief but memorable appearance in the 2013 action sequel Machete Kills. While more of a cameo than a starring role, the film collected USD 17 million worldwide, including USD 8 million in the US.

Film Year Worldwide Gross Machete Kills 2013 USD 17 million A Star is Born 2018 USD 436 million House of Gucci 2021 USD 153 million Joker: Folie à Deux 2024 USD 207 million

Taken together, Lady Gaga’s box office footprint totals over USD 814 million globally. Whether headlining a music-infused romance or stepping into the gritty world of Gotham, Gaga continues to blur the line between pop culture and cinema, promising even more bold choices and box office returns in the years ahead.

