The Serpent Queen Season 3 Canceled: What Went Wrong? All We Know So Far

Starz's historical drama The Serpent Queen has been officially canceled, leaving fans sad that the show will not return for a third season. The decision comes shortly after the season two finale, which aired in August 2024. The show, based on Catherine de' Medici's life, immersed viewers in 16th-century France's political intrigue and power struggles.

The Serpent Queen made its mark on Starz with its intricate storytelling and superb acting, particularly by Samantha Morton as Catherine de' Medici.

Season two delves into Catherine's increasingly precarious hold on power as she faces betrayal, conflict, and political tension while attempting to reconcile France.

The show, which aired its second season finale in August 2024, garnered positive feedback from viewers, with many applauding its portrayal of Catherine's complex character and the historical setting.

The plot, based on Leonie Frieda's book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France, was remarkable for its blend of drama and true historical events.

Despite these successes, Starz has decided not to renew The Serpent Queen for a third season, surprising those who had expected the plot to continue.

The specific reasons for The Serpent Queen's cancellation are unknown, however, industry sources speculate that many issues may have had a role. Starz is currently changing its programming strategy, which may have influenced the decision.

When the series was first ordered in 2021, then-Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch prioritized premium female programming, which targets women aged 24-54, particularly those who appreciate historical dramas. The focus was then rebranded as female-forward.

The Serpent Queen seemed to fit this model wonderfully, with its strong female lead and historical setting. However, with new leadership and perhaps shifted fan preferences, the show may no longer align with Starz's growing agenda. While the show had a committed fan base, probably, it did not reach the network's target viewership or ratings.

One of The Serpent Queen's standout features was its excellent cast, led by Samantha Morton as Catherine de' Medici. Morton's portrayal received huge recognition for providing depth and humanity to one of France's most controversial queens. The cast also starred Amrita Acharia, Enzo Cilenti, Ruby Bentall, Nicholas Burns, Beth Goddard, Raza Jaffrey, and Danny Kirrane.

Justin Haythe, who previously worked on The Lone Ranger, created the series, which was produced by Lionsgate Television in collaboration with 3 Arts Entertainment.

The executive producers were Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix). This team provided lots of experience and vision to the project, adding to the show's distinct tone and visual appeal.

While fans may be disappointed by the cancellation of The Serpent Queen, there is some good news. Starz is working on a spinoff series about another great historical figure: Queen Elizabeth I. Justin Haythe and Erwin Stoff, executive producers of The Serpent Queen, will continue their work on this new show.

