Practical Magic 2 Cast: Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman to Officially Return for 2026 Sequel; Know More

Warner Bros. has officially announced that Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will return for Practical Magic 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1998 fantasy comedy. The studio confirmed the news with a teaser video posted to Instagram, featuring a witchy chant by the two stars. Bullock and Kidman will reprise their roles as sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, two witches from a magical family.

The incantation in the teaser reads: “Tooth of wolf and morning dew,” says Kidman. “Something old and something new,” adds Bullock. Together they say, “Let the spell begin to mix. Sept. 18, 2026.” The official release date has been set for September 18, 2026.

The original Practical Magic premiered in 1998 and was based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel. While it received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, it has since become a beloved cult classic. The story followed the Owens sisters, who grew up in a magical household and struggled with a family curse that doomed the men they loved.

Evan Rachel Wood, Camilla Belle, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, and Margo Martindale also starred in the first film. While the rest of the cast for Practical Magic 2 hasn’t been confirmed yet, fans are hopeful for more returning faces.

Although Warner Bros. has not released detailed plot information, the sequel is reportedly inspired by a later installment in Alice Hoffman’s Practical Magic book series. The movie will be directed by Susanne Bier, with a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, who co-wrote the first film.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will also serve as producers on Practical Magic 2, along with Denise Di Novi, who produced the original. Kidman told Variety in February that the project is “moving ahead rapidly.”

Practical Magic 2 is scheduled to premiere on September 18, 2026, the same day Sony plans to release the Resident Evil reboot by Zach Cregger. Warner Bros. originally teased the sequel in June 2024 with short clips and social media posts.

The studio previously attempted to expand the franchise with a prequel series, Rules of Magic, in 2019, but the HBO Max show was never completed. With both Oscar-winning actresses now officially attached and fan excitement building, Practical Magic 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated fantasy films of 2026.

