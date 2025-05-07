Box Office: Revisiting Practical Magic's theatrical run as Warner Bros sets sequel for 2026 with Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock returning

More than two decades after the release of Practical Magic, Warner Bros. has confirmed that a sequel to the 1998 cult favorite is officially in the works, and it will see both Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return to the screen as the beloved Owens sisters. Titled Practical Magic 2, the film is set to hit theaters on September 18, 2026.

The announcement has reignited the buzz around the original film, which has grown in popularity since its release, becoming a Halloween season staple for many. Directed by Griffin Dunne and based on Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel of the same name, Practical Magic starred Bullock and Kidman as Sally and Gillian Owens, sisters descended from a long line of witches. They are raised by their eccentric aunts and burdened by a family curse that dooms any man the girls fall in love with.

The 1998 film combined elements of romance, supernatural thriller, and domestic drama. It followed the sisters as they tried to vanquish the vengeful spirit of Gillian's abusive boyfriend using their enchanted abilities.

Despite its high-profile cast, which also included Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Aidan Quinn, and Goran Visnjic, the film underperformed at the box office, earning USD 46.7 million domestically and just USD 354,000 internationally, bringing its worldwide total to USD 47 million, well below its USD 75 million production budget.

At the time, critics were divided in their response. Many cited the film's tonal shifts—from whimsical magic to dark themes of abuse—as disjointed. However, over the years, Practical Magic found a second life as a cult classic. Fans have celebrated its strong performances, eerie visuals, and haunting soundtrack. They've connected on a personal level with themes of sisterhood and female empowerment.

The upcoming sequel will mark a significant return for both Bullock and Kidman to a franchise that has grown increasingly cherished with time. Plot details remain under wraps, but expectations are high given the renewed cultural interest in witchcraft-centered stories and the enduring popularity of the original film.

With its original stars on board and a loyal fanbase eager for more magic, Practical Magic 2 has the ingredients to cast a new spell on both longtime viewers and a new generation of audiences. Will it be received more warmly than it was years ago, though? Only time will tell.

