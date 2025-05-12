Royal Experts Shed Light On How Princess Diana Would Have Reacted to Son Harry’s BBC Interview

Following the recent interview given by Prince Harry that was viewed by the audience globally, a royal expert has come forward talking about how his late mother, Princess Diana, would have felt. As per the sources, the mother would have felt proud of her son.

“I think she might have been proud [and said], ‘I’m glad you said what you thought,’” Ingrid Seward, who happens to be an author, stated to Hello Magazine. During the interview, which was heard on A Right Royal Podcast on Saturday, May 10, Seward went on to add that she thinks Princess Diana might have felt very proud of her son “speaking up and saying what he thought, because that’s what she liked.”

Ingrid Seward then also added that the late royal member liked to be upfront and express whatever she felt openly. As per the author, Princess Diana would then also deal with the consequences, “which is, of course, what happened to her.”

In case you might not know, Prince Harry, 40, recently gave a wide-ranging interview. This was after he had lost the latest round in his ongoing court battle to reinstate government-funded security in the region.

It is crucial to know that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have lost all of their full-time security detail following their royal exit. Currently, the security decisions are being judged on a case-by-case basis.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace has been supporting the dismissal in a statement saying that the issues were examined repeatedly and that they were meticulously looked into by the court, following which they had reached the same conclusion each time.

Talking to BBC News, Prince Harry also confirmed that his father, King Charles III, has not been on speaking terms with him following the legal battles. He, however, expressed hope to “reconcile” after the 2025 cancer diagnosis that the king experienced.

