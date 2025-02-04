Sean 'Diddy' Combs Admitted to Hospital Ahead of His Upcoming Federal Trial in May; Report

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

Sean Diddy Combs was briefly hospitalized on Thursday, January 30 night from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he remains in custody on federal sex crime charges, awaiting trial, reports said.

According to the New York Post, Combs was admitted to Brooklyn Hospital at around 10 p.m. for an MRI on his knee. He was released shortly after the procedure and didn't need to stay at the hospital for the night.

As per the outlet's source, the hip-hop mogul has had chronic knee problems since running the New York City Marathon in 2003.

Federal prison officials would not comment on the medical treatment that Combs received. They cited policies that bar information about an inmate's health or medical visits.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson stated to People magazine through an email, "For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody including health status or medical trips."

The billionaire music tycoon has been detained since his indictment in September 2024 for crimes including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation of persons for prostitution. Judges have rejected several applications for his release on bail. They expressed apprehension that he may influence some of the witnesses involved in the case.

Sean Diddy Combs has been charged with forcing women to participate in his infamous "freak offs" – which amounts to a kind of organized sexual acts. Ever since his arrest, a large number of lawsuits have been filed against him. There has also been a series of countless allegations of sexual assault and rape, including that of women, men, and minors. However, he has denied all allegations.

Diddy is set to go to trial in May this year.