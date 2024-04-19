Taylor Swift’s 12th Track 'LOML' From Her Album The Tortured Poets Department: What Does It Mean And Who Is It About?

Taylor Swift’s 11th album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, is finally out, and fans are deciphering every single word from the songs.

Her 12th track, Loml, is a special one! Although the general meaning of the abbreviation is ‘love of my life,’ it’s not that for her song. This is not surprising since Swift was never known for her ‘simple’ lyrics.

What’s the message behind the song Loml?

Swift has clearly moved on from her lover’s era because this song is about the loss of a love. “Holy ghost, you told me I'm the love of your life/ You said I'm the love of your life/ About a million times,” she sings in the song. “You're the loss of my love.”

The entire song emphasizes the hollowness that the end of a relationship might feel like, “I felt a hole like this, never before and ever since,” she sings. The song could be about Joe Alwyn or Matty Healy. Given that the lyrics are about losing a profound love, it’s likely to be about her long-time lover and now ex-boyfriend Alwyn.

However, specific lyrics indicate otherwise, "Who's gonna stop us from waltzing back into rekindled flames / If we know the steps anyway / We embroidered the memories of the time I was away / Stitching, "We were just kids, babe" / I said, "I don't mind, it takes time." Since Healy and Swift "rekindled" their romance after brief sling in 2014, it could be about him.

Who is Taylor Swift’s Loml about?

Let’s get into it! The majority of fans suggest that the song is about her British ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, simply because he was a significant part of her life. A fan on TikTok suggested that it might be a reference to Alwyn’s loss of interest in their later relationship.

“Maybe it’s about like how he started off by texting her with full words like, ‘love of my life’ and fades to just an abbreviated loml because he couldn’t be bothered to say it completely.” This could be possible because the Grammy-winning singer sings in her other song from the album, “You swore that you loved me, but where were the clues? I died on the altar waitin' for the proof” for Alwyn.

Other bizarre fan theories suggest that it might be a reply to Harry Styles's song Love of My Life from his 2022 Harry’s House album. Although the hitmakers briefly dated from 2012 to 2013, it is highly unlikely.

Is Taylor Swift’s Loml about Travis Kelce?

Travis has been a huge part of the Shake It Off Singer’s life since they started dating in 2023. But it’s still too soon for her to write and release a song about him! However, a source revealed to US Weekly that “Taylor has already written songs about Travis… She’s written at least two songs. They have to do with their love story and falling in love with him.”

But mind you, they are still kept private, “She likely won’t share them with anyone. They’re very special. Songs are like poetry to her. Just like most people journal, Taylor writes lyrics. Her relationship with Travis has inspired her,” the source added.

Moreover, the song is about “loss of love,” so the theory that it is about Kelce doesn’t make sense.