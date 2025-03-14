The Electric State OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Millie Bobby Brown-Chris Pratt Starrer; Here's All You Need to Know
The latest sci-fi adventure created by the Russo Brothers is inching closer to its digital release on Netflix. This Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-led sci-fi epic is a must-watch. Deets inside!
The Electric State is a new sci-fi epic from the Avengers: Endgame directors, the Russo Brothers and takes place in a dystopian world and follows a teenage girl on an adventurous quest.
Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's 2018 graphic novel, The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, will be released on Netflix on March 14.
As per the official synopsis, the film revolves around an orphan girl named Michelle (Brown) as she teams up with a mysterious robot and a wisecracking sidekick smuggler, Keats (Pratt), to find her long-lost brother.
It follows the aftermath of a human vs robot war that ended in devastation. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joe Russo described the movie as an “action-adventure comedy” that is also poignant.
The director explained that some of the intense themes were reminiscent of the work they did for the Marvel cinematic universe. Although it is a commercial movie, it touches on some “intense subjects” in a way that gives the viewers a rich storytelling experience.
In addition to the Stranger Things actress and the Jurassic World actor, the movie’s star-studded cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, and Giancarlo Esposito.
Other stars like Alan Tudyk, Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Colman Domingo have voiced robots in the movie.
Joe revealed that the robot featured in the Electric State came from the archives of the Walt Disney universe. Although the creators made them sentient bots who have emotions and a conscience, they kept the Disney-esque quality intact.
They have turned into working bots but in an appealing and non-threatening way. “So you have this tapestry of really interesting, cartoonish-looking robots who are very complex characters in their own right,” Joe explained.