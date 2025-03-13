OTT Releases This Week, March 10 to 16: From Millie Bobby Brown's The Electric State to Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time Season 3

If you're eager to discover the top new releases hitting OTT platforms this week, check out these exciting titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others.

Tejas Mundhada
Written by Tejas Mundhada , Entertainment Journalist
Published on Mar 13, 2025 | 02:16 PM GMT | 410
OTT releases of this week
The Electric State (Netflix/Youtube) and The Wheel of time (Prime Video/Youtube)

OTT platforms are currently the ultimate way to enjoy entertainment. They offer an array of interesting shows and movies that will keep you engaged for hours. If you're on the lookout for the top OTT releases coming out this week, we have all the details you need!

Netflix:

American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden

Release date: March 10, 2025

This documentary series features rare and exclusive interviews with CIA insiders who tracked Osama Bin Laden.

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney

Release date: March 12, 2025 

This American talk show is a continuation of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.

Adolescence

Release date: March 13, 2025

Adolescence is a British drama about a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested for the murder of his classmate.


Love is Blind Sweden Season 2

Release date: March 13, 2025

Get ready to be mesmerized by new couples on board including Karin Niklas, Karolina and Jkob, and more. 

The Electric State

Release date: March 14, 2025

The Electric State is a sci-fi fantasy movie that stars a grand cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Mackie, and more.


Prime Video:

The Wheel of Time Season 3

Release date: March 13, 2025

This outing is a fantasy series that stars Rosamund Pike and is based on Robert Jordans’s novels.


Hulu:

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna

Advertisement

Release date: March 11, 2025

The documentary film focuses on the life and death of a cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

Am I Being Unreasonable Season 2

Release date: March 12, 2025

A British comedy thriller that follows May Cooper’s character Nic who is a mother and is depressed. 

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Release date: March 14, 2025

A deep and personal stand-up special from legendary comedian Bill Burr.

Control Freak

Release date: March 13, 2025

If you love body horror, this one is for you. Control Freak, written by Shal Ngo, stars Kelly Marie Tran, Callie Johnson, Miles Robbins, and more.


Apple TV+

Dope Thief

Release date: March 14, 2025

Dope Thief is a crime drama that follows two Philadelphia friends posing as DEA agents to rob a house.

Peacock

Long Bright River

Release date: March 13, 2025

Starring Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Long Bright River is a limited series based on the book by Liz Moore.

Also Read
The Wheel of Time Season 2 Recap: Revisit Where We Left Off in the Rosamund Pike Starrer Before Season 3 Releases

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Recap: Revisit Where We Left Off in the Rosamund Pike Starrer Before Season 3 Releases

About The Author
Tejas Mundhada
Tejas Mundhada
Entertainment Journalist
Twitter

An avid CBM follower, I like all things heavy, my music, my weights, and the movies. If you've g...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles