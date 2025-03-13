OTT Releases This Week, March 10 to 16: From Millie Bobby Brown's The Electric State to Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time Season 3
If you're eager to discover the top new releases hitting OTT platforms this week, check out these exciting titles on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and others.
OTT platforms are currently the ultimate way to enjoy entertainment. They offer an array of interesting shows and movies that will keep you engaged for hours. If you're on the lookout for the top OTT releases coming out this week, we have all the details you need!
Netflix:
American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden
Release date: March 10, 2025
This documentary series features rare and exclusive interviews with CIA insiders who tracked Osama Bin Laden.
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney
Release date: March 12, 2025
This American talk show is a continuation of John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA.
Adolescence
Release date: March 13, 2025
Adolescence is a British drama about a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested for the murder of his classmate.
Love is Blind Sweden Season 2
Release date: March 13, 2025
Get ready to be mesmerized by new couples on board including Karin Niklas, Karolina and Jkob, and more.
The Electric State
Release date: March 14, 2025
The Electric State is a sci-fi fantasy movie that stars a grand cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Anthony Mackie, and more.
Prime Video:
The Wheel of Time Season 3
Release date: March 13, 2025
This outing is a fantasy series that stars Rosamund Pike and is based on Robert Jordans’s novels.
Hulu:
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
Release date: March 11, 2025
The documentary film focuses on the life and death of a cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
Am I Being Unreasonable Season 2
Release date: March 12, 2025
A British comedy thriller that follows May Cooper’s character Nic who is a mother and is depressed.
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Release date: March 14, 2025
A deep and personal stand-up special from legendary comedian Bill Burr.
Control Freak
Release date: March 13, 2025
If you love body horror, this one is for you. Control Freak, written by Shal Ngo, stars Kelly Marie Tran, Callie Johnson, Miles Robbins, and more.
Apple TV+
Dope Thief
Release date: March 14, 2025
Dope Thief is a crime drama that follows two Philadelphia friends posing as DEA agents to rob a house.
Peacock
Long Bright River
Release date: March 13, 2025
Starring Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Long Bright River is a limited series based on the book by Liz Moore.
