The Young and the Restless Recap, June 12 Episode: Audra Heads to France for Dumas' Party and Kyle Faces Risky Game

In the June 12 episode of The Young and the Restless, big moves were made as several Genoa City residents prepared for Aristotle Dumas’ mysterious party in the South of France. While Audra, Nikki, and Nick finalized their travel plans, tensions rose with suspicions about Dumas’ true motives and identity.

Audra heads to France while Nate worries

Advertisement

At the Athletic Club, Audra shared her excitement with Nate about being invited to Dumas’ exclusive event. She claimed her campaign idea caught Dumas’ attention, though Nate remained doubtful. He questioned why such a private man would host a high-profile party just to promote perfume.

Nate suspected Dumas could be plotting something bigger, like targeting Chancellor-Winters. Audra dismissed his concerns, but Nate wasn’t convinced. In the end, Nate offered to join her in France, but Audra insisted he stay to focus on work and family. They shared a kiss before parting, and Audra received a message from Kyle confirming he would see her in Nice.

At the ranch, Nikki packed for France and was joined by Nick, who revealed he wanted Sharon to come along. At Sharon’s place, she and Mariah shared a tender moment over family photos, and Mariah hinted that she and Tessa had started working through their issues. Nick arrived and encouraged Sharon to come with him, with help from Mariah.

Advertisement

Though hesitant, Sharon finally agreed. Nick thanked Mariah for her help, and she questioned whether he and Sharon were becoming more than just friends. Nick denied it, but Mariah was glad Sharon had someone she trusted. Sharon packed her bags and left with Nick, but Mariah’s smile faded once she was alone, showing the emotional toll of the recent changes.

Chelsea confronts Victor about Dumas

At Crimson Lights, Chelsea asked Victor to stop using Newman Media against Billy. She offered him a deal, her theory that Aristotle Dumas is actually Tucker McCall. Victor wasn’t impressed, saying Tucker was in prison. Though Chelsea tried to make a case, Victor remained skeptical and walked away, confident she didn’t have solid proof.

Back at the Abbott house, Kyle told Jack and Diane about Audra’s plan for Dumas’ party. Though Diane had concerns about Audra’s intentions and Victor’s influence, Jack saw an opportunity to outplay them. Kyle later confirmed Claire supported his trip to France. Meanwhile, Jack and Diane worried that Victor might be trying to manipulate Kyle and hurt Jabot through Audra.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Recap, June 11 Episode: Billy Plans Ambush on Victor and Chelsea Offers Deal