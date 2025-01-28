THIS Agatha All Along Star Has Disappointing Update for Disney+ Series’ Season 2

Marvel Studios impressed the audience when it entered the TV show segment with WandaVision and then it again impressed its followers with Agatha All Along. However, if you are hoping for a second season of the aforementioned series, one of its stars has saddening news for you.

Patti LuPone, who played the character of Lilia Calderu in the Disney+ series, recently opened up about what she knows about the future of the many witches we saw going down the road with Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

Talking to TheWrap, the Tony Award-winning actress spilled the beans related to her Marvel Studios character. The School for Good and Evil actress spoke of the time she had a word with the series creator, Jac Schaeffer.

As per Comicbook, Patti LuPone stated that Schaeffer had told her that just like Wandavision, even Agatha All Along was a one-off.

Recalling the time, LuPone stated Schaeffer “came into my trailer and she said, ‘Patti, I’m just here to tell you that Lilia’s going to die,’ and I went, ‘But I wanted a second season.’ [Schaffer] said, ‘I don’t do second seasons.’”

The actress also mentioned that Jac Schaeffer was asked to do a second season of the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series, but the creator didn't write it.

“So she does one-offs and I’m really hoping and praying that someday I get to work with her again because she’s magic,” the actress from Life Goes On stated.

Advertisement

Patti LuPone played the character of the divination witch Lilia Calderu, alongside Joe Locke, who was seen as Wiccan. Sasheer Zamata was also a part of the series, playing the character of Jennifer Kale, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, and other great actors.

Another big name that was seen in the series was Aubrey Plaza playing the character of Rio. Agatha All Along was a spinoff series that was developed after WandaVision.

ALSO READ: Mia Farrow Says She Doesn't Mind Actors Working With Her Ex Woody Allen: 'I’m Not One Who’d Say...'