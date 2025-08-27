Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged: All About Pop Star’s Old Mine Brilliant Cut Diamond Ring Including Cost and Design

Baby just said yes! Taylor Swift has finally found her Romeo after multiple run-ins with other characters in the story, as Travis Kelce got down on one knee to ask his girl to marry him. According to the announcement revealed on their Instagram pages, the couple got married in a backyard garden setting when they were at their most casual selves. Sharing intimate moments from the proposal, viewers were able to get a close look at the impressive ring on the songstress’s finger, a big rectangular cut diamond.

Taylor Swift’s Ring: A love letter by Travis Kelce

Reports have flown in with many jewelers taking their time to analyze and hole in on the exact cost and style of the ring. According to Page Six, the old mine brilliant-cut sparkler was co-designed by jeweler Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine in collaboration with Travis Kelce. Brides has reported that it is an 8-carat diamond set in 8K yellow gold. Said to be handcrafted with needle point prongs holding up the vintage-style stone in the middle, smaller diamonds and hand-engravings support the big one in the middle.

The cost of her sparkler is only being estimated at this point, as the original jeweler is yet to comment on the design aspects. However, its valuation stands at 550,000 USD approximately, with some reports suggesting it could be closer to a million dollars.

The announcement post was met with celebrations from the world as if everyone had been waiting for the girl with the red lips to find her man all along. The couple captioned the photo with an adorable “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” note while sharing the happy moment. The duo has been going out for a couple of years so far, after the NFL star took a shot at dating the pop icon by attending one of her concerts and being unable to meet her backstage.

