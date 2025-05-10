Is Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Relationship Romantic? Inside Details From David Beckham's Birthday Bash

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas turned heads when they arrived for David Beckham’s 50th birthday earlier this month. However, the rumored lovebirds struggled to covertly move through London after attending the birthday bash at Core in tony Notting Hill.

They were snapped by paparazzi while leaving the party together in a car. The Mission: Impossible actor smiled at the camera while the Knives Out star, who was sitting next to him, ducked and hid her face away from the flashing lights.

An insider told Page Six that the duo had a “blast” at the event. “They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoyed hanging out,” a fellow partygoer said. However, the source added that no sign indicated a romantic relationship.

Cruise was reportedly warm and nice to everyone at the party, which also included celebrity guests like Guy Ritchie, Eva Longoria, and Gordon Ramsay. “He’s a proper movie star,” the source said of Cruise.

Earlier this week, another source told the Daily Mail that the duo were in fact dating. It claimed that Ana is “enamored” by the megastar, and he has been equally into her. The insider even called her Cruise’s ideal type.

They were also spotted taking a casual stroll together in London that same week. Although there are signs, it's hard to confirm the news, as there has been no proof of the two being affectionate and romantic with one another.

Cruise is set to attend the upcoming Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the franchise’s 8th installment, on May 23. As for the Blonde actress, she’ll be seen as a ballerina assassin in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the 5th movie of the franchise, set to release on June 6.

A source close to the actress told Page Six that her dynamic with Cruise could be more professional, as he has allegedly “mentored” her.

