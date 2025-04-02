When Val Kilmer Recalled He Was 'Tortured' Into Auditioning For Tom Cruise's Top Gun Amid His Death: 'Didn’t Care About the Film'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death

Val Kilmer is known for many of his iconic on-screen characters but one role that fans will always remember him for is Top Gun's Iceman. The actor gained critical acclaim from critics and the audience for the character Lt. Tom Iceman Kazanski, making him a fan favorite. In 2020 in his memoir, the actor revealed that initially, he didn't want to be a part of the Now-iconin movie.

He revealed that the only reason he even met the director Tony Scott was because he was forced by his agent at the time. "I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me. My agent, who also represented Tom Cruise, basically tortured me into at least meeting Tony Scott, saying he was one of the hottest directors in town."

In fact, he was so disinterested in the movie that he showed up to read his lines "looking like a fool." According to his memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry, the actor wore "oversize gonky Australian shorts in nausea green" to the big audition. However, even when Kilmer did his best to do his worst in from of the creators, he somehow still ended up with the part, much to his dismay.

"I read the lines indifferently. And yet, amazingly, I was told I had the part. I felt more deflated than inflated. I had to get out of there." Ultimately he had to accept the role due to contractual obligations, even though Scott had assured him that the script would improve.

Advertisement

Kilmer has reiterated many times just how much he didn't like the script originally. He admitted in his documentary, Val, that he not only believed it to be "silly" but also "warmongering."

Val Kilmer passed away on April 1st, 2025 due to pneumonia. As tributes pour in from all quarters of the industry, it is clear that he's left a big legacy for future actors to learn from.

ALSO READ: 6 Must-Watch Val Kilmer Movies on OTT: Top Gun, Batman Forever, The Doors and More