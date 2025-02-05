Travis Kelce Adorably Reacts When Asked When He Will Propose to Taylor Swift: ‘Wouldn’t You Like to Know?’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since July 2023, and the couple seems pretty happy with each other. As the NFL star will step out to play his Super Bowl game, the reports suggest that the Bad Blood crooner, too joins the audience in the stands to cheer for her beau.

Moreover, ahead of the game, the athlete sat down to respond to the media questions, where he had a hard time hiding his smile, given that most of the questions were based on the favorites of the pop icon.

As the interview progressed further, one of the journalists asked Kelce about his proposal plans for the Grammy-winning singer. Sweetly responding to the outlet representative, the athlete stated, “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

Further in the session, Swift’s boyfriend could stop gushing about the pop icon’s cooking skills. Kelce claimed that the singer is quite the cook between the two.

He further added, "I'm a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade pop tarts are unbelievable." The Kansas City Chiefs star continued to share, "I better hold up my end of the bargain. She's up there being the superstar that she is, never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure."

Meanwhile, Swift has been captured expressing intense emotions in the stands several times when the Kansas City Chiefs play. The You Belong With Me singer was last seen in the game when her boyfriend and his teammates played against the Buffalo Bills to secure their spot in the Super Bowl tournament.

Moreover, giving an alleged shoutout to her boyfriend, Kelce, Swift donned the letter "T" on her red dress that she wore at the Grammy Awards.