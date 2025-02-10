Travis Kelce Seen Visiting Taylor Swift's Suite, Looking 'Heartbroken' After His Loss at 2025 Super Bowl
Travis Kelce goes to see Taylor Swift after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Scroll down to know the details.
Travis Kelce had a tough night on the field as he went straight to visit Taylor Swift in the VIP suite at Caesars Superdome. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs lost the game 40-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
The Chiefs' tight end, 35, was filmed looking visibly despondent in a video obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The Eagles had gained an early lead in the game that lasted until halftime, and the Chiefs were never able to catch up.
In the video, Kelce slowly walks to his girlfriend's private suite after changing out of his uniform. He wore the retro rust-colored suit he had sported when he arrived at the game. Kelce's family, including his mother, Donna, and brother, Jason, were also seated alongside Swift.
Before leaving the field, Kelce stopped to congratulate Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and tight end Dallas Goedert before walking into the locker room.
Watch the video footage here:
Swift, 35, looked visibly concerned for her boyfriend as she watched the game from the stands with her friends Ice Spice, Alana Haim, Este Haim, and Ashley Avignone.
The pop star's brother, Austin Swift, and father, Scott Swift, were also present in the luxury suite, which, according to Page Six, reportedly cost Kelce up to $3 million.
Earlier in the night, the Karma singer made headlines after she was booed by Eagles fans when her image appeared on the jumbotron. Initially confused, Swift responded with a smirk and a side-eye.
This Super Bowl was quite a contrast to last year's game, where Travis Kelce helped the Chiefs secure a dramatic 25-22 victory, with Taylor Swift by his side on the field.
