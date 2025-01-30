Taylor Swift Shares Adorable Game Day Moments With Travis Kelce, Melts Fan’s Heart With Sweet Gesture

A die-hard Taylor Swift fan got the experience of a lifetime at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend: watching the pop star cheer along without hesitation for boyfriend Travis Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs won another championship.

Lifelong Swiftie Nicole Viscount, of Milton, Delaware, spoke with the Delaware News Journal on January 29 about her surreal encounter. She's engaged to Craig Parmenter, a former college football teammate of Kelce's, but nothing could have prepared her for ending up in the same VIP suite as the global pop superstar Swift.

According to Viscount, Swift focused on Kelce the entire evening, making sure he was comfortable, taking pictures with loved ones, and just having fun.

Viscount said, "Once [Kelce] was in the room, all [Swift] did was follow him around to take pictures of him with his family and friends, make sure that he had something to drink and was having a good time."

She gushed about Swift, saying, "She was the literal definition of a supportive, happy girlfriend."

Seeing that Viscount admired her, Swift paused to take a selfie with her, even kissing her on the cheek. The fan was overwhelmed by the unexpected interaction and called it a memory she would forever hold.

Viscount said, "She waited for me to fumble around with my phone, very graciously, and then she kissed me on my cheek. I will probably never wash my face again."

Travis Kelce has frequently spoken about Taylor Swift's ability to make people feel at ease. He has often gushed about his girlfriend's ice-breaking skills on his New Heights podcast as well.

