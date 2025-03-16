Kanye West Claims Seeing His ‘Kids is Like Visitation’ as He Accuses ‘Kardashian Mob’ of Restricting Parenting Rights

Kanye West has accused the Kardashian Mob of restricting his parenting with his four kids, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian. The rapper took to his X account to drop fiery tweets about the family, Disney and Hulu, detailing his contentious co-parenting agreement with the SKIMS founder. He claimed that it feels like a visitation to him whenever he meets his children.

The rapper released multiple tweets on his social media account, wherein he stated that it is no less than being in prison for him. Elaborating on the statements, West mentioned in his first tweet, "Yes, I have beef with people that froze my account took my kids away and tried to put me in jail AND ITS STUCK.”

In the followup post, the musician shared, “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR [sic] THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS [sic] HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER [sic] MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”

In the post further, West mentioned that all the rights were taken away from him by the Kardashian clan, as well as the streaming platforms. He went on to compare his time with the kids as a visitation to the jail.

Advertisement

West stated in his tweet, “JUST SEEING MY KIDS IS LIKE VISITATION.” The rapper continued to claim, “ITS LIKE IM IN PRISON ‘SEEING’ MY KIDS I DONT CARE IF I LIVE OR DIE OR IF IM IN JAIL OR FREE AND I ESPECIALLY DONT CARE ABOUT WHATEVER THESE P–Y ASS CELEBRITIES GOT TO SAY THAT ARE SLAVES TO THE JEWS.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian had been married for almost a decade, before calling it quits, and tying the knot with Bianca Censori. The ex-couple shares four kids: North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm.