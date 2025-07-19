Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to CBS Canceling Stephen Colbert's The Late Show: ‘F--- You and All Your...'

Jimmy Kimmel is not happy with CBS canceling The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Following the news of Stephen Colbert’s talk show going off-air, the former Oscar Awards host took to his Instagram story to express his disappointment. Sharing a clip of Colbert from the sets, Kimmel wrote, "Love you, Stephen.” He further added, "F--- you and all your Sheldons CBS."

As Stephen Colbert announced on Thursday that the network has canceled the forthcoming episodes of the talk show, the audience booed and called out the network for its decision.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show to go off-air

In the recent episode of The Late Show, Colbert revealed to his fans and the viewers that the show will go off-air in May 2026. As the crowd booed at the network, the talk show host quipped, "Yeah, I share your feelings.” He further stated, "It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of The Late Show on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away."

Elsewhere in his address to the audience, Colbert said, "We get to do this show for each other, every day, all day, and I've had the pleasure and the responsibility of sharing what we do every day with you in front of this camera for the last 10 years."

He concluded by adding, "Let me tell you, it is a fantastic job. I wish somebody else was getting it. And it's a job that I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another 10 months. It's going to be fun."

Meanwhile, Kimmel was not the only one to support the veteran TV personality. Severance star Adam Scott shared on his Instagram, "Love you, Stephen. This is absolute bulls***. And I for one am looking forward to the next 10 months of shows.”

Rachel Zegler and Jon Batiste, too, voiced their support for Stephen Colbert.

The Late Show is available to stream on CBS and Paramount+.

