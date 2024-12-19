Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Record-Breaking Success, and New Relationships: 'I’ve Had A Lot of Good...'

Billie Eilish turns 23! The Oscar-winner celebrated her birthday by releasing her eighth annual Vanity Fair interview on December 18, in which she answered the same questions she had the previous year. But there's a catch.

Eilish, who prefers to keep her personal life under wraps, cheekily shared some information that nobody expected. In the candid chat, the Ocean Eyes singer reflected on what she called her "big, big year," which included the release of her highly successful third studio album, Hit Me Hard & Soft, a tour, and her Oscar win for the Barbie track, What Was I Made For?

In the interview, Eilish went through her past Vanity Fair interviews in which she made a checklist that included skydiving (that she hasn't attempted yet) and bungee jumping, among other adventures. She declared confidently that she has done most things on her list, including making new friends.

Eilish said, "I’ve done nothing but make friends all year and got so close with people that I wasn’t with before."

She then cheekily added, "And, yes, I’ve had a lot of good sex."

When asked about what she felt was the most significant moment of 2024, the songstress answered, "I had the most monthly listeners on Spotify in the entire world. […] I released my album, went on tour again, made so many new friends, and adopted another dog. It’s been a friendship-filled year."

The Birds of a Feather singer gushed about her revived respect for the older work of Lady Gaga, including classics Alejandro, Poker Face, and Born This Way. She praised the songs, saying, "It’s so good."

Reflecting on personal growth, Billie Eilish added that she's gotten more trust in herself. At the close of the interview, she couldn't help but be in awe about how far she's come over the course of her stellar career.

