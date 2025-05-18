Dakota Johnson Should Join OnlyFans? Here's Why Materialists Co-Star Pedro Pascal Thinks So

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Dakota Johnson revealed that her Materialists co-star Pedro Pascal gave her some unusual career advice-- join OnlyFans. The Fifty Shades of Grey actress said Pascal told her she could make money by doing something as simple as "wiggling her toe".

“Pedro Pascal told me that I should have an OnlyFans and that I could just like wiggle my toe and make money,” Dakota Johnson shared. “Should I do that?,” she asked jokingly.

The online platform, known for exclusive and often adult content, has been used by many celebrities, but Johnson doesn’t seem to be familiar with it. Although she seemed amused by Pascal’s suggestion, Johnson admitted she doesn’t know much about OnlyFans. When asked about a fan’s concern over their partner following OnlyFans models on Instagram, the actress said, “I don't know anything about that.”

“OnlyFans is the place where people go to watch people do weird things?” she asked. “Are OnlyFans models hot? Are they different to regular models?” Johnson added that she might be curious about the platform if she knew how to explore it, mentioning that she would probably look at OnlyFans models on Instagram if she understood how. She said it sounded interesting and intriguing.

The conversation came up during an interview where Pedro Pascal spoke with Johnson as part of their Elle UK feature. The two actors star in the upcoming romantic comedy Materialists, set to release on June 13.

Pascal recalled that they first met at the Golden Globes in 2014, during an after-party hosted by HBO. He mentioned that Johnson knew Sarah Paulson, and since she was on her own, they ended up meeting and looking out for her. However, Johnson said she didn’t remember the encounter and found it surprising, adding that it felt like something significant happened that night, but she was blocking it out.

The pair discussed meeting at the Met Gala, where Pascal felt a bit snubbed. “I loved you the first time and then I didn’t think you were that nice to me at the Met Gala,” Pascal said. He added that she wasn't mean to him, but he felt a little stupid.

Johnson shared that she finds the Met Gala like The Twilight Zone. She added that she doesn’t feel she connects with any human beings in a real way.

She added that Pascal has brought it up many times. “This is maybe the 37th time we’ve had this conversation,” she said. “The 37th time Pedro makes me feel like an absolute piece of s--- for not remembering him.” Pascal replied warmly: “The hurt that I felt at the Met Gala was connected to love.”

