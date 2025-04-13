Will Spice Girls Reunite For Girl Group’s 30th Anniversary? Mel B Drops Major Hint

Hopes are high for a Spice Girls reunion! Mel B, the former member of the iconic girl group, has dropped a major hint. The Sun newspaper reports that the singer took to Instagram to share a video of herself scrolling through her phone while being driven in a car.

The video included her various ‘Scary Spice’ looks over the years.“Organising my pics and it’s all Spice Girls, maybe it’s time to do it all over again?” she captioned the post.

Fans of the band started to freak out with excitement in the comment section. “The people of the world are READY!!!” one user commented. “Oh my gosh, please tell me you girls are announcing something soon?” another said.

The famous 90s girl group included Mel B, Geri Horner, Mel C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham.

Their 1996 debut single Wannabe became a record-breaking song and sold over 100 million records. This wasn’t the first time a Spice Girl reunion was teased. Mel C, who was the ‘Sporty Spice’, recently told an Australian radio station that next year their debut single will complete 30 years.

“We have to do something special,” she teased. However, she couldn’t reveal too much but hinted that a “little world tour” would be nice. Geri Horner, who left the band out of the blue in 1998 but rejoined for a world tour later.

Speaking to The Times of London last month, Horner revealed her hopes for the special 30th anniversary reunion. “My hope is we come back together as a collective. It’s more respectful to come as one,” she told the outlet.

All members of the band performed together at the London 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony. They have had many reunions since, including a tour in 2019. However, the last reunion was missing Victoria Beckham, who was the Posh Spice.