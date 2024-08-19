Ridley Scott's List Of Favorite Films Include Three Sci-Fi Classics And THIS Fantasy Movie; Find Out

English filmmaker Ridley Scott has spilled the beans on his all time favorite films. Known for his artistic visual style, Scott has a number of noted projects under his belt, including the hit 2000 film Gladiator, whose sequel is scheduled to be released November this year, Scott appeared in a Letterboxed interview and gave his top picks. Here is the complete list:

2001: A Space Odyssey





This 1968 classic by Stanley Kubrick has made it to the list of the most influential films of all time. The epic sci-fi flick follows the story of human evolution- the early humans discover a monolith later tapped into tool making, cut to the future when humans find out a mysterious artifact under the lunar surface. A spacecraft is launched to Jupited to uncover its origins, manned with 2 astronauts plus a super computer.

For Scott, the film was a huge inspiration, and he ended up borrowing some elements for his own work Alien. "The computer knows that the mission is more important than the people. We copied that in Alien," he told Letterboxed.

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

The first big-screen adaptation of the Star Wars franchise undeniably had a big role to play in Scott's life, prompting him to make his 1979 Sci-Fi and Horror film Alien. He admits that he started developing Alien after watching George Lucas’ Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, albeit with a different plan initially. After finishing his first film The Duelist, the plan was to make Tristan & Isolde next. "I mean, how artistic can you go? I came here to see the opening night of Star Wars,” he recalls, “ and I sat there, I was depressed for three months. How could I be doing Tristan & Isolde when this guy does this?”

Alien was made in the next six weeks, and it made history as one of the best sci-fi to come out at the time. It also spawned a sequel and then a complete series- a new installment titled Alien: Romulus is up and out in the theaters.

Blade Runner

Third on his list is his own film, 1982’s Blade Runner , which set a precedent for many futuristic fiction stories to come. The film follows Rick Deckard, an ex policeman who is on a mission to destroy the violent androids- known as replicants and created for off-world labor. On his journey, Deckard, played by Harrison Ford, unearths several philosophical underpinnings of human life.

Quest for Fire

The final film for his list is 1981’s Quest for Fire. Directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud. It depicts the prehistoric times, set in the Paleolitihic age. "It's about a tribe who discover fire by lightning. They carry fire in a basket. That's the story. It's fantastic,” notes Scott in the interview.

