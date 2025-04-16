William Levy DENIES Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication Charges After Florida Arrest: 'They Had to Take Me...'

William Levy, the 44-year-old Cuban-American actor, was taken into custody on Monday night on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and trespassing. After spending a night in Broward County jail, the actor was granted bail on furnishing a bond of USD500.

According to court documents, the incident took place at a local restaurant in Broward, and things escalated when Levy allegedly physically assaulted an employee.

In his first public statement, Levy addressed the arrest and denied the charges, claiming that he remained calm throughout the incident. When asked if he physically assaulted a restaurant employee, he told El Gordo y La Flaca, “No, no—come on, there are cameras.”

Levy claimed that he didn't act aggressively with anyone or refuse to pay the bill, as claimed by certain reports. When asked to comment on the trespassing charge, he said, “Well, they had to take me in for something.”

Levy even joked about spending the night in jail, adding, “It was normal, normal. I don’t know if I made great friends, but I did meet some new people.”

After the quick interaction with the media outside the jail, Levy's brother-in-law picked him up and drove him back home to his two kids, Kailey and Christopher.

As per the Florida law, the actor could face up to 60 days in jail if found guilty of disorderly intoxication charges. If convicted of criminal trespass in an occupied structure, he could face another one-year sentence.

Back in October 2023, Levy had another run-in with the law when police arrived at his house due to an alleged domestic dispute between him and his then-partner, Elizabeth Gutiérrez. However, no action was taken by the authorities at the time. Gutiérrez and Levy parted ways in April last year after being in an on-and-off relationship for two decades.

Levi has appeared in several Spanish telenovelas. He also played pivotal roles in English projects like Addicted, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Single Moms Club, and Montecristo. In 2012, he participated in Dancing With the Stars along with Cheryl Burke.

