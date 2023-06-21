One of the biggest movie megastars of all time, Brad Pitt has been entertaining fans all across the world since the late ’80s. The actor has been one hell of a performer when it comes to thriller and action films. In fact, with his charming looks and fine acting skills, Brad Pitt has managed to be one of the biggest Hollywood celebrities of all time. The actor has built a reputation for being Hollywood’s action hero as well. Apart from massive fandom and respect, the actor has also successfully acquired massive wealth. When it comes to his fortune, trust us, Brad Pitt’s net worth is a whole lot bigger than your crush on him.

Scroll ahead for a detailed look into Brad Pitt’s wealth, salary, and net worth in 2023 along with intriguing details about the actor including his annual salary, his real estate, his biggest Hollywood projects, his personal life, his early life and so much more.

Brad Pitt’s Net Worth in 2023

Brad Pitt Net Worth : $420 Million

: $420 Million Date of Birth : December 18, 1963

: December 18, 1963 Age : 59 years old

: 59 years old Place of Birth : Shawnee

: Shawnee Gender: Male

Male Height : 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m)

: 5 ft 10 in (1.8 m) Profession: Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Television producer

Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Television producer Nationality: United States of America

What is Brad Pitt's net worth and salary?

The Academy Award-winning American actor Brad Pitt has a net worth of around $420 million in 2023. He is, in fact, among the top-paid entertainers in the world. The star’s average salary for major movies is around $20 million USD. Apart from making a huge profit as an actor and film producer, he has been infallible as a businessman which helped him gain millions of dollars that adds to his net worth. Brad Pitt is the co-founder of Plan B Entertainment, which went on to produce hit movies including The Departed, Moonlight, and 12 Years a Slave.

Back in 2014, Pitt won an Academy Award for producing 12 Years a Slave under the category of Best Picture. Later in 2020, he managed to win an Oscar for the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring Leonardo DiCaprio alongside him.

Brad Pitt Prominent Salaries

When it comes to Brad Pitt's notable salary over the years, back in 1991, one of the first-ever major salaries he earned from the entertainment sector was a mere $6,000 for his performance in the famous adventure drama titled Thelma & Louise. Later in 1993, he managed to earn a whopping $500,000 USD for his performance in the famous American road thriller titled Kalifornia. Soon, for his next major film alongside Morgan Freeman, titled Se7en, he was paid $4 million USD. Se7en was a 1995 crime thriller directed by David Fincher. In 1996, he bagged a $10 million USD salary for a 1996 crime drama titled Sleepers and $10 million USD for starring in the iconic Seven Years in Tibet.

Advertisement

Clearly, his success led to a consistent evolution in his salary per project. In fact, by the 1990s, his average salary was $17.5 million USD for starring in a number of movies including, Meet Joe Black, Troy, Fight Club, and Spy Game. In 2005, he was cast opposite Angelina Jolie in the legendary Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where he not only earned massive love but made $20 million USD. Apart from huge revenue as an actor, Brad also made bank by serving as a film producer for a number of Hollywood hits.

Brad Pitt Big Break and Success

Brad’s very first film role was in a movie called Hunk. Although it was a background role, it led to a series of new minor and background roles in movies including Kevin Costner’s No Way Out. It was in 1991, Brad bagged a supporting role in Thelma and Louise which was when he was actually noticed. Soon, he appeared in a 1992 Academy-Award winner, River Runs Through It, a 1995 crime drama titled Seven that engrossed $327 million USD worldwide, and 12 Monkeys which helped him win a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award nomination.

Other praise-worthy performances by the star included his movies like Oceans Eleven, Troy, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Fight Club, Babel, World War Z, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Moneyball, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt Biggest Box Office Successes

When it comes to Brad Pitt's box office hits the list is endless, however, here is a list of the top 10 biggest box office successes of his career.

World War Z (2013) – $540 million

Troy (2004) – $497.4 million

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) – $478.2 million

Ocean's Eleven (2001) – $450.7 million

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) – $374.3 million

Ocean's Twelve (2004) – $363.4 million

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) – $333.9 million

Megamind (2010) – $321.9 million (voice role)

Inglourious Basterds (2009) – $321.5 million

Ocean's Thirteen (2007) – $311.3 million

Advertisement

Brad Pitt Plan B Entertainment

Back in November 2001, Brad Pitt, his wife at the time Jennifer Aniston, Brad Grey, and other executives founded an American production company called Plan B Entertainment. Later, Brad bought out his ex-wife after the divorce, however, the amount was never revealed. Later in October 2022, it was reported that Plan B Entertainment sold at least a 60% stake to a famous French media conglomerate called Mediawan. Reportedly, the deal was valued at $300 million USD. Plan B Entertainment produced a number of Brad Pitt’s movies including Troy, Killing Them Softly, Moneyball, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, World War Z, The Big Short, and Ad Astra.

Other important Plan B movies include:

Troy

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

The Departed

The Time Traveler's Wife

Eat Pray Love

World War Z

Kick-Ass

12 Years a Slave

Plan B Entertainment has engrossed a total of $3 billion at the box office and a revenue of $1 billion according to production budgets. When it comes to the most successful Plan B movies, World War Z earned around $530 million globally. Its second-highest-performing movie is Troy which earned $483 million.

Brad Pitt Assets: Real estate and cars (and a winery)

With a pretty huge income comes the pressure of investing it in the right way. Whether it is a luxury car expense or a profit-oriented real estate expense, scroll on to take a deep dive into Brad Pitt’s assets.

Brad Pitt Cars

When it comes to cars, Brad Pitt owns a pretty huge collection. As a matter of fact, he owns a few of the world’s finest luxury cars that include, Ferrari, Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi, and even a Lamborghini.

Brad Pitt Real Estate

When it comes to Brad Pitt’s real estate, he has bought, sold, and owns a number of properties around the world. One of the most talked about luxury homes he owns is in Springfield, Missouri which is actually a secret family compound located in a gated community. The estimated market value of the Springfield Property is estimated around $11.9 Million USD which he bought back in 2004.

Advertisement

Brad owns a total of $100 million USD worth of properties. Scroll on to know about other real estate properties owned by the actor.

Los Feliz, Los Angeles

Brad Pitt purchased a mansion in Los Feliz, Los Angeles back in 1994 for $1.7 million from Cassandra Peterson. The actress interestingly believed the house was haunted. Apparently, the actor’s LA property severed as his primary home until recently. Recently, in March 2023 Brad sold the property for around $39 million USD after quietly shopping it around a few weeks prior. Interestingly the property was never actually listed. This LA property has four houses along with a 6,600-square-foot main house. Along with that, the house is equipped with a skateboard park, a swimming pool, and a number of luxury amenities.

Beverly Hills, California

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, the former couple bought a mansion back in 2001 at $12.5 million in Beverly Hills, California just one year after getting married. It was an 11,000-square-foot mansion designed by Wallace Neff. They overlooked a 3-year-long renovation of the property. It was after the divorce, Brad and Jennifer sold the house for an estimated value of $28 million.

Goleta, California

Back in 2000, Brad Pitt purchased a beach house worth $4 million located in the North of Santa Barbara. More precisely in a town named Goleta, California.

New Orleans, French Quarter

Back in 2006, Pit bought a historic mansion in New Orleans’ French Quarter for an estimated value of $3.5 million when he was married to Angelina Jolie. It was later in 2025, when the couple parted ways, they decided to list the house for $6.5 million USD. However, they did not find a buyer.

Malibu, California

In the year 2004, Brad Pitt spent around $8.4 million on a luxury mansion in Malibu, California which he ended up selling in December 2011 to celebrities Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for a whopping $12 million. Later, Ellen and Portia sold it for $13 million. The property was last sold in October 2022 for $45 million to a couple linked to Kim Kardashian.

Other real estate properties owned by the actor include,

Advertisement

A luxury villa worth $3.7 million on the Spanish island of Majorca was purchased in 2015.

an architecturally meaningful historic house worth $40 million at Carmel Highlands in California in July 2022.

Later in 2008, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie purchased a 1,200-acre winery for a staggering $67 million USD located South of France known as Chateau Miraval. It is one of the biggest producers of rosé and is available for sale at high-end American grocery stores as well. The property also had a 35-bedroom main house and a number of guest houses. Back in 2014, the former couple actually got married at the same chateau. In fact, the property was one of the most discussed possessions during divorce proceedings. Reportedly, the matters came to who will be the legal heir of the property which dragged the divorce settlement for years.

Brad Pitt Philanthropy

With a huge income, comes with a huge responsibility of giving back Pitt has been playing his part well. He has involved himself with multiple humanitarian causes over the span of his expansive career. When it comes to donations, he donated to charities including, ONE Campaign, Make It Right Foundation, and, Jolie-Pitt Foundation. Jolie-Pitt Foundation was in fact founded by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie together. When it comes to their most talked about donations, Pitt and Jolie famously donated around $1 million back in 2010 to Doctors Without Borders during the Haiti earthquake. Over the years, Jolie-Pitt Foundation made tens of millions of dollars worth of donations. Moreover, Pitt even overlooked the construction of 150 affordable homes in New Orleans' Ninth Ward after Hurricane Katrina through the Make It Right Foundation.

Brad Pitt Personal Life

When it comes to his personal life, Brad Pitt was previously married to the beloved Friends actress Jennifer Aniston in the year 2000 and the former couple got divorced in the year 2005. It is rumored, the former couple parted ways because Pitt had an affair with Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina Jolie who he later married in 2014 after being in a relationship for around a decade. Pitt and Jolie got divorced in the year 2019 but parted ways in 2016. The former couple’s divorce settlement and custody battle dragged on for years.

Advertisement

Brad and Angelina share six children together, a mix of adopted and biological. Interestingly, the celebrity couple made a payday when they sold photo rights for their daughter Shiloh, to People Magazine (North American) for a whopping $4.1 million and to Hello! for around $3.5 million (British rights) that made a total of $7.6 million for just being photographed for the public. For their twins Knox and Vivienne, they sold the photo rights to People and Hello! for around $15 million. As a matter of fact, the former couple’s kids' photo rights are one of the most-expensive celebrity photograph deals of all time.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt Early Life

William Bradley Pitt, famously known as Brad Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma on the 18th of December, 1963. He is the oldest of three siblings all raised in Springfield Missouri. Pitt majored in Journalism and advertising at the University of Missouri. It was in fact, in his college days that he knew he needs to move to LA to follow his passion for acting. Surprisingly, he dropped out of college just two weeks before completing his degree and decided to move to California in the spur of the moment.

Pitt found major commercial success when he starred in Steven Soderbergh's hit Hollywood film titled Ocean's Eleven (2001). But he finally cemented his status as a leading Hollywood hero when he was cast in Hollywood movies like Troy, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, World War Z, Bullet Train, Fight Club, Babel, Burn After Reading, Inglourious Basterds, The Tree of Life, and The Big Short. In fact, back in 1990 he was titled the Hottest Face of Hollywood and was even crowned as the Sexiest Man Alive. The Academy Award winner has built a huge empire and when it comes to Brad Pitt’s net worth it is indeed impressive and will continue to grow thanks to the royalties of his hit movies, his brand collaborations, his investments, and his thriving Hollywood career.